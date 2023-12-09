Legal Defense Fund for MA & NH Free Speech Cases

As expected, the Attorney General of Massachusetts Andrea Campbell has accused NSC 131 of violating the Civil Rights of others in retaliation for our demonstration outside of Governor Maura Healey’s home in Arlington.

The State is attempting to impose steep fines of a currently undisclosed amount and criminal injunctions against our organization as a whole that would serve to bring future lawsuits and charges forward.

This new wave of political warfare is a frivolous and poorly executed attempt to drag us into litigation and distract us from our purpose as the tip of the spear in the struggle for New Englanders’ sovereignty and security.

Like all of the rest before her, she will be beaten and embarrassed in court and in the public forum.

Please consider donating to our legal defense fund to arm our organization with the best legal representation possible, and send a message to the enemies of our people that that New England is ours, and the rest must go!

https://www.bostonherald.com/2023/12/07/massachusetts-ag-files-lawsuit-against-neo-nazi-group-nsc-131/amp/

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/4350040-white-nationalist-group-civil-rights-violations-massachusetts/amp/

https://t.me/NSC131official/444

https://www.mass.gov/doc/complaint-as-filed/download

*** UPDATE ***

The previously beaten and embarrassed NH Attorney General John Formella and his lackey John Locke are bringing forward a new case against NSC 131 for our action outside of a Concord, “Drag Queen Story Hour”.

This is an attempt to dogpile our organization with lawfare in light of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s recent filings against us just this week.

The occupied government has declared Total War on the Nationalist Social Club, and their weapon is costly legal fees and litigation. There is no doubt about this, they want to stop what we do by bankrupting our activists and hoping that we can’t garner enough support and funding to raise a worthy defense to their frivolous legal attacks.

We beat the New Hampshire & Massachusetts Attorney General before, help us do it again!

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/rcna129604&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjR16aR4o2DAxWzFFkFHX0zABkQyM8BKAB6BAgKEAI&usg=AOvVaw0U1ywR3EhsgoqhMuc1Z_TV

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.wbur.org/news/2023/06/07/white-supremacist-new-hampshire-civil-rights-judge-dismiss&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjR16aR4o2DAxWzFFkFHX0zABkQxfQBKAB6BAgJEAI&usg=AOvVaw0W4PBg-OSbRHPWalRzcT9U

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.newscentermaine.com/amp/article/news/local/neo-nazi-leaders-will-not-face-penalties-in-new-hampshire-attorney-general-charges/97-975ce22c-9314-49f7-b008-ea54cec0607e&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjR16aR4o2DAxWzFFkFHX0zABkQyM8BKAB6BAgGEAI&usg=AOvVaw2sJI-QN0k5tiN1gDFF1CRi







