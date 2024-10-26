Honor the Life and Legacy of John C Hill

“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace.” — Numbers 6:24-26





Dear family, friends, church community, & loved ones,

With hearts full of faith and gratitude, we share that our beloved father, John C. Hill, is in his final days here on earth. Since his diagnosis with stage 4 glioblastoma in late winter of 2023, he has faced this journey with remarkable strength and resilience, leaning on God’s grace and the love of those around him. Though initially given only a few months to live, God has blessed us with more precious time together than we ever expected.





Every blessing given thus far has been a gift to us, allowing us to savor these last few moments with him, and we are profoundly grateful to each of you for walking alongside us. Now, as he nears his heavenly home, we hold onto God’s promise of peace and His ever-present love.

As we prepare for John’s farewell, we face significant expenses from medical bills and upcoming funeral costs. We long to honor his life and legacy in a way that reflects his deep faith and love. We humbly ask for your support—whether through financial help, prayer, or by sharing this message. Your kindness means more to us than words can express, and we are grateful for each and every blessing of grace and peace that God provides through your generosity.

With gratitude and faith,

The Hill family

c/o Nicole Marquez (eldest daughter of John)