Honor the Life and Legacy of John C Hill

“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace.” — Numbers 6:24-26
Dear family, friends, church community, & loved ones,
With hearts full of faith and gratitude, we share that our beloved father, John C. Hill, is in his final days here on earth. Since his diagnosis with stage 4 glioblastoma in late winter of 2023, he has faced this journey with remarkable strength and resilience, leaning on God’s grace and the love of those around him. Though initially given only a few months to live, God has blessed us with more precious time together than we ever expected.
Every blessing given thus far has been a gift to us, allowing us to savor these last few moments with him, and we are profoundly grateful to each of you for walking alongside us. Now, as he nears his heavenly home, we hold onto God’s promise of peace and His ever-present love.
As we prepare for John’s farewell, we face significant expenses from medical bills and upcoming funeral costs. We long to honor his life and legacy in a way that reflects his deep faith and love. We humbly ask for your support—whether through financial help, prayer, or by sharing this message. Your kindness means more to us than words can express, and we are grateful for each and every blessing of grace and peace that God provides through your generosity.
With gratitude and faith,
The Hill family
c/o Nicole Marquez (eldest daughter of John)
Karen, My heart aches for you for the journey you have been on. Losing your dad and your husband in such a close time frame is so hard. I pray you are surrounded by loved ones who will keep you tight in their arms as you heal.
Love you Sis!
Karen, Thinking of you and the wonderful times we shared in Walla Walla. Our sincere condolences on the loss of John. You remain in our thoughts and prayers. May our Lord hold you close. Paul & Leanne
I love you, sweet sister. I am so sorry for your loss.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Our hearts and prayers are with Karen and John's family. He was such a gentle spirit. Heaven gained a wonderful servant.
Love y'all! Praying.
October 31st, 2024
Hello, beautiful body of Christ. From near and far we have seen so much love outpouring from our separate church communities, friends, acquaintances, and loved ones. Thank you for all you do and continue to do. Here's how we are all doing right now:
We want to thank everyone for loving on our step-mom during this time. Those who have come with hugs, flowers, cards, and monetary gifts. You are doing the Lord's work, and we are so very grateful! We especially want to thank dad's Costco for all they have done in helping to honor him. Thank you again!
If you knew my father and would like details for the Celebration of Life please email nicolekmarquez@gmail.com or contact any of us directly asap so we can send you an invite.
Beautiful flower bouquets from friends, family, and coworkers.
God bless you all during this time,
Nicole Marquez
October 28th, 2024
We’re deeply grateful for the love and support from friends and family throughout this journey with our father. His passing was filled with a sacred sense of peace. In the days leading up to his passing, we gathered around him in praise and worship, welcoming the Holy Spirit into his home. Friends and family visited, and the rally of support meant the world to us. Fittingly, on the day he left us, a gentle rain and the coolness of fall—his favorite season—set a peaceful tone. Yesterday morning, we joined church service, hearing a message about healing—how it’s not just physical but needed in every part of our lives. It was powerful to experience this from our home church in San Antonio, even while in Washington. Later, my cousin, who had lost her father years prior, spent the day with us. We reassured Dad that we were all okay and ready for him to be at peace. As evening approached, my sister put a lovely pot roast in the crockpot, filling the house with comforting smells of home cooking, one of Dad’s favorite pastimes. It was just us women in the house by then, sharing memories, laughing, and reflecting on the comfort, love, and peace that filled the room. We felt a strong presence, much like the Holy Spirit during worship, giving us that assurance in the middle of the pain. When we returned home for the night, we received the call that Dad had gone home to be with Jesus. His beloved dog, Ricky Bobby, who had been subdued for days, suddenly bounded up the stairs and pounced on Dad’s wife, Karen, immediately alerting her. This happened right at 11:15, around the same time Dad’s youngest granddaughter stirred awake at an unusually odd hour for her. It was as though even the smallest of hearts knew he’d found peace. So precious to see that relationship in his last days. It is important to note that his last intelligible word was speaking her name. They had such a special relationship and she will always hear about her awesome Papa for the rest of her life. In the end, Dad fought with resilience, surpassing his prognosis, and gave us an extra year and a half of his presence. We are grateful, and we will soon share details about his funeral and celebration of life service. Thank you for standing with us during this time and for honoring his legacy of love and strength.
October 27th, 2024
Tonight we had some friends over from my Dad's church to worship with an acoustic guitar and our simple voices lifted to God. It was beautiful and moving. Some of Dad's favorite songs were sung and there were tears all around. We laid hands on him and prayed that God's will be done, whatever that looks like, even if it means he goes home to see Jesus soon. We don't want him in any more pain. Thank you so much for your prayers, shares, and gifts moving forward. Please don't stop praying. "This brief but powerful verse is part of Paul's final instructions to the Thessalonian church, encouraging them to stay connected to God constantly and maintain a life rooted in continuous prayer." 1 Thessalonians 5:17
October 26th, 2024
Today we are continuing to keep Dad clean, comfortable, and out of pain. Ricky wanted to do his part too. He was allowed to sit up with Dad for a bit today under supervision. This has been him also he doesn't understand why he can't "Do his job" whenever he wants. We do not deserve dogs, they love so big.
