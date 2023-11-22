Lee Corps Ball 2024

Lee Corps is a Christian Cadet training and education program geared toward homeschool and private school students designed to prepare them to serve their country and communities and train them to bring the gospel of Christ into the military ranks.

Many Christian families, teens in particular, have expressed a desire for an organization to teach JROTC style training to round out their education and preparation for future service to their communities, state, and nation. The Lee Corps has answered the call. It is the hope and prayer of the Lee Corps to help grow a generation of youth to rekindle the embers of Christendom in the military and community ranks throughout our nation.

The Mission Continues campaign will raise funds to provide uniforms, rank insignia, patches, flags, and other equipment to grow the program. Your support is much needed and we pray you will consider donating to this cause to further Christ's Kingdom.

Please visit our website at leecorps.org for more information on our program.