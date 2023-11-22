Campaign Image

Lee Corps Ball 2024

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $5,240

Campaign created by Michael Muller

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Muller

Lee Corps Ball 2024

Lee Corps is a Christian Cadet training and education program geared toward homeschool and private school students designed to prepare them to serve their country and communities and train them to bring the gospel of Christ into the military ranks.

Many Christian families, teens in particular, have expressed a desire for an organization to teach JROTC style training to round out their education and preparation for future service to their communities, state, and nation. The Lee Corps has answered the call. It is the hope and prayer of the Lee Corps to help grow a generation of youth to rekindle the embers of Christendom in the military and community ranks throughout our nation.

The Mission Continues campaign will raise funds to provide uniforms, rank insignia, patches, flags, and other equipment to grow the program. Your support is much needed and we pray you will consider donating to this cause to further Christ's Kingdom.

Please visit our website at leecorps.org for more information on our program.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

1 Ticket

Lydia Young
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Augustine ticket for 2
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Ticket for 2

2 Ball tickets
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Alan & Karen Hall 2 Ball tickets

Anglen Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sarah and Delilah Anglen

Sturgeon Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

2 more ball tickets for their grandmother and uncle.

Jeff Morris
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Jeff & Dawn Morris

Paul Harris
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Harris Ball Tickets Mr. And Mrs. David and Ethel Harris and Paul Harris

Rick Martin
$ 125.00 USD
2 months ago

Jennifer Day
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Ethan Muller
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hanna Turner
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Clark
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

2 tickets. Michael & Dorothy Clark

Anonymous Giver
$ 80.00 USD
2 months ago

Kylaclaxton
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

1 ticket to the military ball (claxton)

1 ball ticket
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Lila Crouch 2 tickets
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Ticket purchase (2)

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Lee Corps Ball Gene and Robin Walter Steven Walter Molly Mattingly

Mike Munson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Tickets for two Munsons.

Brandy Murrah
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Murrah tickets

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo