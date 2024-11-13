Patriots,

When your grandchildren ask what you did when our monuments were torn down, what will you say? Will you tell them that you sat idly by and watched? Or will you tell them that you made a stand against the destruction of our history?

Join the Gordonsville Grays Sons of Confederate Veterans as we raise funds for a new equestrian statue of General Robert E. Lee based on the one removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue. The new monument will be at full scale (21' bronze) and go on private property at Lee Jackson Memorial Park, just north of Lexington, Virginia. This park is owned by the Stonewall Brigade SCV Camp and in coming years will become a destination for all those who appreciate Southern history to visit.

Phase one is set at $200,000 for the bronze ingots and initial process of enlarging the clay model created by sculptor Tom Gallo. Then will come the casting process and the pedestal. We appreciate your consideration and hope you will join us in raising a new monument to Robert E. Lee, an American hero who sacrificed everything in the defense of Virginia, the South, and constitutional government. With your help, we will see to it that Lee Rides Again!

Visit our website for more information on the monument campaign: www.LeeRidesAgain.com and visit www.LeeJacksonPark.com for more information on the park where the statue will go.





