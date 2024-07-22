Supporting LeeAnn in her fight with brain cancer

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $34,310
Campaign funds will be received by Laura Lawrence
We come together to surround the Lawrence family with an abundance of love, prayer, and unwavering support. In the face of adversity, LeeAnn has shown us what true strength and resilience look like as she battles against the aggressive form of Medulloblastoma.
Let us lift them up in our thoughts and prayers, sending positive energy and healing vibes their way. Let us be a beacon of light in their darkest moments, showing them the immense support and love that surrounds them.
Leeann is facing a tough road ahead with radiation treatment in Seattle followed by chemotherapy at OHSU. The family is grateful for any support from the community so they can focus on Leeann's care. Your help means the world to them as they navigate this difficult journey together. Thank you for standing with them in this fight against cancer.
November 8th, 2024
Hello everyone!
I wanted to share a quick update on LeeAnn’s fight. She has an MRI scheduled for tomorrow, November 9th, at OHSU. This scan will provide important information regarding her condition. MRI is going to scan brain and spine. It will tell us if the cancer is responding to treatment. Previous MRI in August showed clear scans in the brain, but spots in her spine. Hoping the spots in spine were just her cells reacting to radiation. If it’s cancer growing and not responding to treatment - It would likely be inoperable due to location on spine.
For those who purchased the cancer bracelets to support LeeAnn, we would love for you to send us a photo of you wearing the bracelet. We want to show LeeAnn all the love and support she has behind her before her scan. You can send your photos to any family member, and we will make sure to forward them all to Laura.
Thank you so much for your continued support! It means the world to us.
July 22nd, 2024
June 18th, 2024
We wanted to provide you with another update on LeeAnns progress. Unfortunately we had a bit of a set back two weeks into treatment. She has been in the hospital for the last 3 weeks fighting an infection. She had to take a break from chemo and radiation to get her body back on track but has recently been able to return to treatment this week while still in the hospital and tolerating it well! She has now undergone 4 major surgeries, including having a shunt placed. We’re hoping to be able to leave the hospital within the next week and will continue the outpatient chemo and radiation in Seattle. This does put our timeline in Seattle a bit longer but hoping to be able to return home in July.
I am pleased to report that LeeAnn is showing incredible strength and resilience in the face of this challenge. Despite the difficult days and setbacks, they remain positive and hopeful. She faced her biggest fear this weekend and decided to shave the rest of her head and remained strong and brave through it all. Your continued support and prayers have been a source of comfort and encouragement for them.
The family is extremely grateful for any support from their community as it will help them put all their focus right now on LeeAnn’s healing. Your continued help means the world to them as they navigate this difficult journey together. Thank you so much for standing with them in the fight against cancer.
May 11th, 2024
