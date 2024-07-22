Supporting LeeAnn in her fight with brain cancer

We come together to surround the Lawrence family with an abundance of love, prayer, and unwavering support. In the face of adversity, LeeAnn has shown us what true strength and resilience look like as she battles against the aggressive form of Medulloblastoma.

Let us lift them up in our thoughts and prayers, sending positive energy and healing vibes their way. Let us be a beacon of light in their darkest moments, showing them the immense support and love that surrounds them.

Leeann is facing a tough road ahead with radiation treatment in Seattle followed by chemotherapy at OHSU. The family is grateful for any support from the community so they can focus on Leeann's care. Your help means the world to them as they navigate this difficult journey together. Thank you for standing with them in this fight against cancer.



