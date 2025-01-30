Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Support Leary Family through Injury and Recovery

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $2,560

Campaign created by Elliott Nesch

Campaign funds will be received by Mary Leary

Support Leary Family through Injury and Recovery

The Leary family is going through a tough time, and they need our support. Ignatius (William) suffered a severe calf muscle tear last week while at work. This injury has left him unable to work for an extended period, putting a significant strain on the family’s finances. To make matters worse, their son Patrick recently broke his arm, and it looks like he will need surgery to heal properly.

Ignatius is waiting for his temporary disability to kick in, which will give them somewhere around half (or perhaps a little less) of his regular pay each week. Meanwhile, medical bills and living expenses are stacking up and leaving the Leary family of six in a challenging position. Ignatius is uncertain whether or not he faces some permanent injury and/or if he will even have a job when he fully recovers. 

The Learys have always been there for their friends and their parish community, and now they need our help. We are raising funds to help cover medical expenses, basic living costs, and any other financial burdens they’re facing during this difficult time. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a huge difference and help ease the burden while Ignatius and Patrick focus on healing.

Please consider donating and sharing this campaign with others. Your support means the world to the Leary family as they navigate this difficult journey.

Thank you for your generosity!
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Glory to God in the highest, and on earth, peace and goodwill among men!

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
1 hour ago

You are always in my prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

God bless and heal your family during these trying times.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

May God bless your family with provision and strength to endure these trails.

Kaczmarek Family
$ 250.00 USD
1 hour ago

God is with us!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 hours ago

On earth as it is in heaven

Foltz Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Sending all our love to you for full healing and recovery. We love you always.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo