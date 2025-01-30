Support Leary Family through Injury and Recovery





Ignatius is waiting for his temporary disability to kick in, which will give them somewhere around half (or perhaps a little less) of his regular pay each week. Meanwhile, medical bills and living expenses are stacking up and leaving the Leary family of six in a challenging position. Ignatius is uncertain whether or not he faces some permanent injury and/or if he will even have a job when he fully recovers.





The Learys have always been there for their friends and their parish community, and now they need our help. We are raising funds to help cover medical expenses, basic living costs, and any other financial burdens they’re facing during this difficult time. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a huge difference and help ease the burden while Ignatius and Patrick focus on healing.





Please consider donating and sharing this campaign with others. Your support means the world to the Leary family as they navigate this difficult journey.





Thank you for your generosity!

