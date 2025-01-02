Fanfare for a New Graduate

Through sleet, storm, and shine I remained dedicated to my studies.

Finding too much joy in learning to be stopped by the occasional slush and drizzle.



There were professors who left us, hoping beyond hope that we would fail their course.

I defied their wants, and continued on.

At the same time, I had professors with an unmatched passion in their craft who had their joyful beacons dimmed by the cruel forces in charge of academia.

While they had their fleeting moments to smuggle their teachings to us, I welcomed their lessons with open arms, and drank their offered knowledge like a parched sponge in a desert.



When the world closed down, I continued my studies.

Despite how often they would drop my classes, trying to shoo me away as if I were a lost hound.

The Academic councils find a cruel humor at casting stones and interfering with their students, directly interfering with our drive and hunger for higher learning.

A humor that now turns bitter in their mouths.

For here I am, at the end of the road they never thought I would cross.

Here I stand, having fulfilled all of their silly and superficial requirements.

Having learned the lessons they tried to hide from me, only for the humor of seeing me struggle.



Officially, I have completed my time within the kingdom of Academia, with a Bachelor's Degree within the study of Computer Science. A topic rife with puzzling mathematics, and enough lessons on computers to make their complexities look as simple as a tin soldier toy.



These lessons have not only taught me of the backbone of the technologies in use today, but has also allowed me to find lessons, value, and beauty in even the most mundane of actions within daily life!



This time marks the end of my battles with Academia for now.

Now, there is a world to explore with eyes opened wider than ever before!

Times are strange, and I may very well find myself with a job at McDonald's.

The fun question is: Where at McDonald's will I work?

