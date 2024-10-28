LeRoy’s Road to Recovery

On October the 16th LeRoy Bechtel had a large brain bleed (hemorrhagic stroke). Many of you have asked "How can I help?". The truth is that the real need lies in the new expenses & "unknowns" that face Ruth, Leanna, and LeRoy.

The rehab hospital that LeRoy needs is currently shutdown in our area due to the affects of Hurricane Helene. Meaning, the family will potentially need to stay elsewhere.

These funds will go directly to Ruth Bechtel, LeRoy’s wife & directly support the care/new expenses she is faced with.

Thank you for all of your prayers. We see them moving.





An Update on Dad - 10/27/2024



It’s been 11 days since dad had a massive hemorrhagic stroke (a brain bleed).

In those 11 days he’s gone from ER to Neuro ICU, to a Trauma Step-down unit, to a general Med-Surge unit.

He is stable, and continues to make some progress, but it is very slow and very small. He seems to be a little bit stronger every day - stronger voice, stronger grip in his Right hand, and stronger resolve. He still has little to no feeling on his left side, and no strength at all in his left arm or leg. He is able to eat semi-solid and soft foods. All liquids must still be thickened. His mind seems to be quite sharp still.

His access to PT is limited as the hospital is short-staffed and overworked after the impact of Hurricane Helene in the region. Dad’s doctors and nurses have been encouraging Mom to exercise his limbs and joints, and to take on a greater role as caregiver. This has been difficult to come to terms with and a big adjustment.

The hospital still has no permanent water source, and is having to truck in water every day, so visitors are limited to one at a time.

Mom and Leanna have been there with Dad every day since his stroke. Emily and I have been there much of that time, too. Emily has been such a blessing to our family and Dad. As an RN, she is able to give him individualized care and attention, when she is there. She also has a wealth of experience and knowledge, having gone through a similar experience with her Mom.



Dad will be evaluated for an intensive inpatient rehab facility on Monday. There is a very good rehab hospital in Asheville, called CarePartners, which has been closed since the hurricane, due to not having water. The next closest one is in Johnson City, TN - Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital - typically a 45 minute drive, but slightly longer now due to a destroyed bridge on I-26 and a detour through Erwin, TN.



If Dad is approved for the rehab hospital in Johnson City, then housing, gas, food, groceries for Mom and Leanna, and other things we can’t even think of or anticipate at this point, will be pressing needs in the days ahead.



It will be a very long road to recovery for Dad. This has been very hard for all of us, but we know that God is good, that He is the Great Physician, and that He is holding Dad in His hands through this whole ordeal.



We continue to covet your prayers and support!



Thank you. To God be the glory,

David

