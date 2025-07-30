Standing Against Lawfare

Recently, I became the target, again, of lawfare. A defamation lawsuit filed against me by someone who is misusing the legal system not to seek justice—but to punish, intimidate, and financially burden me which was proven in the PA "RICO" filing.

I strongly believe this individual is looking to mitigate current damages, silence me, further damage my reputation, and drain my resources through another attempt at an unnecessary legal battle, which is why I’m fighting. However, defending myself comes with significant legal costs—attorney fees, court filings, and other related expenses—that I simply cannot manage on my own.

This case is not just about me. It’s about setting a precedent that the legal system should never be used as a weapon to harass or silence others. With your help, I can stand up against this abuse of process again, and ensure people like this are held accountable.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, would make a huge difference. If you’re not in a position to give, please consider sharing this with others who may be able to help. Your support—financial, emotional, and moral—means the world to me.

With upmost gratitude,

Jessica aka Granny