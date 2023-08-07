Campaign Image

Papua New Guinea YWAM DTS

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $5,380

Campaign created by Lauryn Clark

Campaign funds will be received by Lauryn Clark

Papua New Guinea YWAM DTS

I am excited to finish out the rest of my support for Discipleship Training School for YWAM! Then once finishing DTS I will be headed to Papua New Guinea. These funds will pay for part of my books and stay will in Discipleship Training School in Kona Hawaii!
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I love you Lauryn and I’m so excited to see all the amazing things God does through you:)

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo