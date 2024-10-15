Supporting Laura Lynn's Hurricane Milton Repairs!!

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,205
Campaign funds will be received by Laura Lynn
On October 10, 2024, Hurricane Milton caused severe damage to our friend Laura Lynn's home in Sarasota, Florida and she needs our help! There are so many people in need of help with funds and resources in the aftermath of the Helene and Milton hurricanes, and waiting on assistance from FEMA is a long and slow process. Anything you can give to help Laura get her repairs done quickly before it rains again here and causes any further damage to her home will be greatly appreciated! It takes a village, people.....we can do this!!!! 💕🙏
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
Praying you have a quick recovery
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.