Help & Support Bob & Jackie

Hey friends, this is Bob & Jackie... We have been in ministry together to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for going on 8 years now... We have watched Jesus use us to reach more people with the gospel than we ever thought possible and it's truly been a journey of faith each step of the way. Watching God do the impossible and using many of you as His hands and feet...
Thank you for reading this.. Thank you to anyone who can help us.. Thank you to everyone who prays for us.. God bless you all in Christ Jesus our Lord ✝️🙏
From Trisha
God bless you!
Romans 8:18: "For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us." I understand that enduring suffering for years can be incredibly challenging. The promise of glory in Jesus surpasses any pain we endure, and He assures that His presence accompanies us every step of the journey. Do you have any disability income? Or?
"Thank you soooo much.. Yes we have ssd and just need help getting a place we can afford monthly an praying we don't have to drive 1800 miles 🙏✝️😭" By Jacqueline Hoag
God bless you Bob and Jackie, Praying for you
God Bless you and Keep you.
Be healed in Jesus' name, Amen!
December 13th, 2024
We made it to Kentucky... We have a temporary place to live.. We are praying for guidance.. We have and option to buy a tiny home made for me and my wheelchair.. It cost 19000.. if we can come up with 6-7k to put down they will finance the rest for us for 2 years then it will be payed off.. so prayer for Jesus to provide so we can stop this circle of renting then having to move because of raising rent cost. Then stuck trying to find something that works for my wheelchair..thank you for praying.
