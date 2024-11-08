Larry Bowman Memorial

Thank you for the outpouring of support for the Bowman family, your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. Each year Larry would make a Christmas donation to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission. This organization has provided Christ-centered assistance in East Texas for over 65 years. As we approach the Christmas season, we want to make this year’s Larry Bowman donation a truly spectacular one. The family is asking for support of Hiway80 in lieu of memorial gifts and flowers. All monies raised as a part of this campaign will be combined into a single contribution to Hiway80 Rescue Mission in the memory of Larry Bowman. Your generosity will make a difference in many lives this Christmas. Thank you all for your support and love for Larry.

Love, Beverly Bowman and family.

For more information about Hiway 80, please visit their website at: www.hiway80rm.org

