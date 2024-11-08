Campaign Image

Larry Bowman Memorial

Raised:

 USD $1,665

Campaign created by Beverly Bowman

Campaign funds will be received by Beverly Bowman

Larry Bowman Memorial

Thank you for the outpouring of support for the Bowman family, your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. Each year Larry would make a Christmas donation to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission. This organization has provided Christ-centered assistance in East Texas for over 65 years. As we approach the Christmas season, we want to make this year’s Larry Bowman donation a truly spectacular one. The family is asking for support of Hiway80 in lieu of memorial gifts and flowers. All monies raised as a part of this campaign will be combined into a single contribution to Hiway80 Rescue Mission in the memory of Larry Bowman. Your generosity will make a difference in many lives this Christmas. Thank you all for your support and love for Larry. 

Love, Beverly Bowman and family.

For more information about Hiway 80, please visit their website at: www.hiway80rm.org

Recent Donations
Show:
Atul and Alysen Sethi
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Lyn and Ann Henley
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Bri and Beau
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

All our love to the Bowman family

Mineau Love
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sabra Ayres
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

In memory off Shandy’s dad, who sounds like he was a great guy.

Erica and Matt Ransom
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I love y’all so much!!!

Kate Vanderkolk
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Luis
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Larry Bowman 🎸

Americo and Brittany
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Alex Ruiz
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Max Polishuk
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Karen Shovak
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Binky and Lisa Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mark Lilly McGruder
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Alan Rosenstein
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Chelsea Sigmond
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so sorry for your loss and keeping you all in our thoughts. Love, the Sigmond family

Paul Weaver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

My sincere condolences to the entire Bowman Family for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

Carolyn Reina
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers and condolences for the family.

Lacey and Shawn Hays
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers

Bri and Chase Berryhill
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Larry will be missed by many!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo