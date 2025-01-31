Larry Zidek Medical Emergency Fund

A pillar of the Woodstock, Illinois community and dear friend to many of us is experiencing a financial emergency.

Larry Zidek was experiencing odd and concerning symptoms for several days. His girlfriend, Christie, wisely convinced him to go to the emergency room.

As it turned out, Larry had had not one, but two heart attacks and was about to have another.

He was rushed from the Aurora Advocate hospital in Kenosha, Wisconsin to St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee where he has just undergone a quintuple bypass cardiac surgery.

As a small business owner, Larry had been hit extremely hard during COVID- so much so that he still has not fully recovered from it. Some difficult choices had to be made to try and get back to fully functioning, which included the lapsing of his health insurance.

The costs of his immediate care are financially ruining.

My hope with this givesendgo is to raise enough money to at least get him adequate aftercare and his necessary medications, as well as pay some of his monthly expenses, as he will not be able to work again for some time.

For those that know Larry, you already know that he is one of the kindest, most considerate people on earth and could always be counted on for anything.

Larry would give his last dollar and the shirt off of his back to help anyone- including strangers.

Now, he needs our help.

If you know Larry and have the ability, I ask that you dig deep and donate.

If you see this post on a friend's social media, know that one of the people they likely love very dearly is in trouble and I would ask that you give at least the cost of one or 2 cups of coffee to the cause.

Regardless of how much you can spare, please remember that every little bit helps.

Thank you, in advance, from the bottom of our hearts.

Sincerely,

The friends and family of Larry Zidek.