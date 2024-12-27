The Wrongful Conviction Of Larry Harvin





On September 21, 1996, Larry Harvin was arrested in Rockingham County North Carolina. He remained in jail in that county until October 24, 1996. On October 19, 1996, a tragic murder occurred at a Citgo gas station on St. Andrews Boulevard in Charleston South Carolina. Rockingham County North Carolina is approximately 300 miles from Charleston County South Carolina. Despite being in Jail in Rockingham County North Carolina with no physical or forensic evidence placing him at the scene of the murder that occurred in Charleston South Carolina on October 19, 1996, Larry Harvin was charged with murder, a murder that he possibly could not have committed. After being tried and convicted, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Larry was 19 years old when this murder occurred. He is now 47. He has spent more than half of his life in prison for a murder he did not commit.





Clearing his name and obtaining his freedom through exoneration will be an uphill battle for which he needs your support. Larry has continuously maintained his innocence. Newly discovered evidence proves that Larry was wrongly convicted. Raising the funds necessary to engage in every effort to set free from jail this wrongfully convicted man is essential. Please assist us in raising the funds needed to bring about justice for Larry Harvin. Contributions will be used for DNA testing, legal research and assistance, expert witnesses, and other critical necessities needed to achieve our goal. Every donation will bring us closer to righting the wrong committed against Larry Harvin. Thank you for standing with us in this effort.















