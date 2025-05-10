Campaign Image

Help fight stomach cancer

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Chrisandra Espy

Support Lance and Chelsea Young


We are reaching out to you with heavy hearts to support Lance and Chelsea Young during an incredibly challenging time. Lance has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma located in his stomach. Despite starting chemotherapy, the road ahead is long and filled with uncertainty.


Living in Thailand without insurance, Lance faces the daunting reality of paying out-of-pocket for all his medical treatments, which are substantial. As he focuses on his health and recovery, he is unable to work, adding to the financial strain of everyday living expenses.


Lance and Chelsea have a precious one-and-a-half-year-old baby who brings light and joy into their lives every day. The financial burden of medical bills and living costs is overwhelming, and we want to rally around them with love and support.


We are kindly asking for any contributions to help alleviate their financial stress and allow Lance to focus on his health and family. Your generosity will make a world of difference to them during this time of need.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your compassion and support.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 minutes ago

Praying for you brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

