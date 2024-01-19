Campaign Image

The Lancaster Snow Angels

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $2,612

Campaign created by Jennifer Jarvis

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Jarvis

The Lancaster Snow Angels

I am the Founder of The Lancaster Snow Angels, we are an organization of Volunteers that do free snow removal for Veterans, elderly, mobility impaired, special needs community members that can’t afford snow removal. We service Lancaster County Pa. We have grown to 30 Volunteers this season. We have 12 Crews that service the county. We are in need of donations for gas cards, shovels, small snowblowers for easier transporting, hitch cargo carriers to transport snowblowers safely, a 4 wheeler atv with a plow, a small open trailer, winter boots, gloves, hats and safety vests for our Volunteers that need them. We are also in need of more Volunteers for Lancaster City area. We turn no requests for help down. This is our fifth winter of service to the community with 100+ clients in need on our lists that grows each year.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
7 days ago

You are such a blessing to so many people that need help during bad weather. Thank you so much for all that you do!

Tina Trimble
$ 35.00 USD
8 days ago

Thank you to all of you for your kind spirit. We truly appreciate it.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

You really ARE angels!!! Thank you!!!

Pj Derr
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Thank you so much!! Your group is truly a blessing to our veterans, elderly and our community. To all donating, thank you for your generosity !!

Pam Witwer
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

shovels and anything need
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

you are a God sent keep up good work,thanks for helping veterans and older people

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Kathy Brown
$ 22.00 USD
11 days ago

For property signs

Maryann
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Thank you for all you do.

Karen Mead
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

What a wonderful program. Thank you for your kindness!

Kathy Brown
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Thank you for all that you do!

Tina Trimble
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

Thank you so much for helping us during yesterday’s storm. I hope this helps.

GiveSendGo Charities GiverArmy
$ 1000.00 USD
11 months ago

This is a special grant from our Giver Army "Essentials for Life" cause. We were SO blessed to see your hard work for your community and your commitment to serving others. May God bless you all! Philippians 4:19

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Jeff Hackenberger
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Thank you for providing this service to the community.

Diego Madrigal
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

You guys are awesome for what you do.

Colleen Martin
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

What a wonderful blessing you are to so many! Thanks for restoring our faith in humanity by being such kind, caring and helpful members of the community.

David Asher
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo