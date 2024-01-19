Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,612
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Jarvis
I am the Founder of The Lancaster Snow Angels, we are an organization of Volunteers that do free snow removal for Veterans, elderly, mobility impaired, special needs community members that can’t afford snow removal. We service Lancaster County Pa. We have grown to 30 Volunteers this season. We have 12 Crews that service the county. We are in need of donations for gas cards, shovels, small snowblowers for easier transporting, hitch cargo carriers to transport snowblowers safely, a 4 wheeler atv with a plow, a small open trailer, winter boots, gloves, hats and safety vests for our Volunteers that need them. We are also in need of more Volunteers for Lancaster City area. We turn no requests for help down. This is our fifth winter of service to the community with 100+ clients in need on our lists that grows each year.
You are such a blessing to so many people that need help during bad weather. Thank you so much for all that you do!
Thank you to all of you for your kind spirit. We truly appreciate it.
You really ARE angels!!! Thank you!!!
Thank you so much!! Your group is truly a blessing to our veterans, elderly and our community. To all donating, thank you for your generosity !!
you are a God sent keep up good work,thanks for helping veterans and older people
For property signs
Thank you for all you do.
What a wonderful program. Thank you for your kindness!
Thank you for all that you do!
Thank you so much for helping us during yesterday’s storm. I hope this helps.
This is a special grant from our Giver Army "Essentials for Life" cause. We were SO blessed to see your hard work for your community and your commitment to serving others. May God bless you all! Philippians 4:19
Thank you for providing this service to the community.
You guys are awesome for what you do.
What a wonderful blessing you are to so many! Thanks for restoring our faith in humanity by being such kind, caring and helpful members of the community.
