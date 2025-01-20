Support for Lan

As many of you know, Lan is a vital part of our farm family at Mission Ridge Stables. She is the heart and soul of our barn and has always gone above and beyond for everyone she meets. Whether it's taking extra time to care for the horses, stepping in to help others, offering advice, making everyone laugh, keeping everyone in line, or simply offering a kind word, Lan is always there to support others. Now, it’s our turn to support her during an incredibly challenging time.





This month, Lan’s life has been turned upside down. She started the month with an unexpected fall that left her with stitches, forcing her to miss a week of work. Unfortunately, things took a more devastating turn last night on January 19th, when she lost her mother after a long and difficult battle with cancer.





As you can imagine, this loss has been incredibly Lan, and she needs time to grieve and be there for her family. However, like many independent contractors that work at equine facilities, Lan does not have access to bereavement leave or paid time off. While she’s doing everything she can to stay strong for her family, I know that every shift lost takes its toll on her as well.





Lan has always been there for us, and now we have the opportunity to help her in her time of need. Instead of sending flowers (which Lan would rather not receive), we’re asking for donations to help ease her financial burden. No amount is too small — every dollar will go directly toward helping Lan take care of her family without the added stress of worrying about work.





Whether it's $5, $20, or $50, every contribution will make a meaningful difference. I know that the Mission Ridge Stables family is strong and kind, and I am hopeful that we can come together to show Lan the same love and care she has so often shown us.





Lan is one of a kind and I know she has had a positive impact on many lives. Let's show her how much we appreciate everything she does by helping her during this difficult time. Thank you for your support — whether it's through a donation, a kind word, helping out with some chores around the farm, bringing her coffee, or keeping her in your thoughts.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Christel