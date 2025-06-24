Lamont Burial Expenses

Goal:
USD $9,000
Raised:
USD $2,437
Campaign funds will be received by Tiara Clark
My father is a military veteran that passed away recently. The family is requesting donations to pay the remainder cost of the total burial. The amount requested is the part of the overall total of the burial expenses that are not covered by the VA.
Love Brodie
Prayers for your family.
Love yall hope this helps. God bless you and your family.
May the Lord continue to guide you all through this time. May the Lord send more helpers.
🙏🙏🙏
We are so sorry to see this! Prayers for you and your family! - The Sowells
Sending prayers to you and your family.
Blessings and prayers to the family
Sorry for you all’s loss. My prayers are with y’all and I wish I could give more.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.