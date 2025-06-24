Campaign Image

Lamont Burial Expenses

Goal:

 USD $9,000

Raised:

 USD $2,437

Campaign created by Tiara Clark

Campaign funds will be received by Tiara Clark

My father is a military veteran that passed away recently. The family is requesting donations to pay the remainder cost of the total burial. The amount requested is the part of the overall total of the burial expenses that are not covered by the VA. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
15 days ago

Wildo
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Love Brodie

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

Prayers for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 812.00 USD
18 days ago

Love yall hope this helps. God bless you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
18 days ago

Precious
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

May the Lord continue to guide you all through this time. May the Lord send more helpers.

Sharon Rivers
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Germaine
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

🙏🙏🙏

Ray
$ 800.00 USD
21 days ago

The Sowell
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

We are so sorry to see this! Prayers for you and your family! - The Sowells

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Sending prayers to you and your family.

Alex
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

Blessings and prayers to the family

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

Sorry for you all’s loss. My prayers are with y’all and I wish I could give more.

