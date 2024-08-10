Lloyd Weslie Rainey Sr Monument Fund

This GiveSendGo has been created to raise money to pay for a cemetery headstone for Lloyd Weslie Rainey Sr. He currently only has a marker at his resting place in Concord Vermont. This has been something that has been in the minds of his children, Judith Bryant (Rainey) and Lloyd Weslie Rainey Jr for many years. All donations will be marked anonymous. If you can only give $5.00, that is ok! By donating, you will be contributing to something that means so much to Judith and Lloyd! The goal is to have a headstone put in place for the fall and we will be setting up a date to celebrate.