Campaign Image

Lloyd Weslie Rainey Sr Monument Fund

Raised:

 USD $2,200

Campaign created by Steven Rainey

Campaign funds will be received by Steven Rainey

Lloyd Weslie Rainey Sr Monument Fund

This GiveSendGo has been created to raise money to pay for a cemetery headstone for Lloyd Weslie Rainey Sr.   He currently only has a marker at his resting place in Concord Vermont.  This has been something that has been in the minds of his children, Judith Bryant (Rainey) and Lloyd Weslie Rainey Jr for many years.  All donations will be marked anonymous.  If you can only give $5.00, that is ok!  By donating, you will be contributing to something that means so much to Judith and Lloyd!  The goal is to have a headstone put in place for the fall and we will be setting up a date to celebrate.
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo