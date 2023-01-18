Support LUTF Broadcasting

So far now, I have invested seven years of my life in stopping the Islamization of our lives and homelands. But along with the personal risk from dangerous enemies who are offended by what I do, all of this research and broadcasting effort requires me to pull from whatever job income I can earn for everyday life needs.

So if you would like to help support me to continue spreading critical awareness about the threats, then will you please consider a monthly or one-time donation?

Thank you!

