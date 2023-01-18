Support LUTF Broadcasting

Monthly Goal:
USD $500
Total Raised:
USD $2,298
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Aynaz Cyrus
So far now, I have invested seven years of my life in stopping the Islamization of our lives and homelands. But along with the personal risk from dangerous enemies who are offended by what I do, all of this research and broadcasting effort requires me to pull from whatever job income I can earn for everyday life needs.
So if you would like to help support me to continue spreading critical awareness about the threats, then will you please consider a monthly or one-time donation?
Thank you!
Thanks for all your hard work, Aynaz!
Happy Birthday, dear Aynaz!
Thanks for all your hard work, Aynaz!
Thanks for all your hard work, Aynaz!
Thanks for all your hard work, Aynaz!
Thanks for all your hard work, Aynaz!
Thanks for all your hard work, Aynaz!
God bless your Family & Ministry; keep up the good work🙏🏻✝🕊
Thanks for all your hard work, Aynaz!
YHVH bless your Family & Ministry
Thanks for all your hard work, Aynaz!
YHVH bless & keep you, cause His Face to shine upon you & be gracious unto you, raise His Countenance upon you & give you shalom peace🕊
Thanks for all your hard work, Aynaz!
Thank you for all your hard work, Aynaz!
may God bless & keep you Anni, to continue bringing forth the ✝ruth in love & fighting the good fight of faith🛡📖🗡
Thanks for all your hard work, Aynaz!
Thanks for all your hard work, Aynaz!
In honor of our daughter Silmara👧🏻
Love your show on Lindell TV
Happy Birthday dear Aynaz!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.