Send Pastors book "Letter to the American Church"

Letter to the American Church Contact Mark at LTACHURCH@proton.me

I woke up one day in April of 2022 from the Loud Unforgettable Voice of the Holy Spirit telling me “YOU HAVE THE INSTRUCTION BOOK”. My path was forever changed. I was Saved in 2022, Son of God, walking in the way of Christ

Are you concerned about what is happening in this country? In the world? In the US alone there are some 300,000 Christian Churches according to the various estimates. Each Church has an estimated number of 700 parishioners. 300,000 pastors * 600 for estimation purpose is 180,000,000+ voices in the church and in our land. We are Many and they are Few. Our voice must be heard. I wish to give this book to as many churches as possible. Each book will be accompanied by a I have a letter from me to the Church. I have started sending books to various churches in my local area. This is important and should be sent to as many Churches as possible.

The book Letter to the American Church. by Eric Metaxas This link is a video from the Author Eric Metaxas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h10ndoU8MEk

If you have a church that should receive one, please let me know.

Help me wake pastors and churches. Time for our voice to be heard.

The Estimated number of Churches X pastors X parishioners less children = We are Many. 48% of the population.

We have a VOICE.

Some 13% of the population by estimate, were the militia that fought in the Revolutionary War!

More about the reason.

We are at a crossroads in our nation, and we must not HIDE, but remember that this world belongs to The LORD. As Abraham Kuyper stated in 1880, “There is not one square inch in the whole domain of our human existence over which Christ, who is Sovereign, does not cry MINE.” We owe the Truth and Standing firm to our future generations. EP6:13 13 Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. 14 Stand firm…

Ephesians 6(My favorite book): 18-20

18 And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people. 19 Pray also for me, that whenever I speak, words may be given me so that I will fearlessly make known the mystery of the gospel, 20 for which I am an ambassador in chains. Pray that I may declare it fearlessly, as I should.

I am an old man and I pray that I live long enough to see all Christians Rise up and reverse the evil in this world. This request is for our children, for their children and their children’s children. The Country of America along with the world that belongs to GOD is under Severe Spiritual Attack and you stand either in the way of evil, or are complicit. We are being tested over and over and not resisting. Lock downs, mandator vaccines, wear a mask, don’t wear a mask. Forcing of Transgender ETC. Have you looked at the releases from HOLLYWOOD? All Evil. Each time they push the limits and take more of our GOD given rights. If your chruch shut down during COVID, I ask you to think about it how that affected the flock. How many have not come back to Church. How many are still scared or scarred? How many are still wearing masks in their own car all alone? We are being attacked on every front and we need your HELP to stop the madness.

Declaration of Puritan founder William Bradford: “We are the Lord's free people.”

‘Colonial sermons laid groundwork for the Revolution. https://www.csmonitor.com/1987/0703/askip.html

`You wonder: `Where do they get their ideas of self, of society, of corporate purpose - of what they are placed in the world to do?''' as to where? His answer: the sermon. In colonial America, Stout says, the sermon was a message of extraordinary power. The average New Englander heard 7,000 sermons in a lifetime, about 15,000 hours of concentrated listening. There were no competing voices. It was a medium more influential than TV is today, he says were no competing voices. Harry Stout 1987

Our Forefathers stance on religion The National Monument to the Forefathers (Pilgram Monument)

The Largest Granite Statue in the US, weighing in at 80 TONS, has Faith standing facing north with her hand reaching to Heaven and the Liberty statue below her facing England, this is the National Monument to the Forefathers (Pilgram Monument) commissioned by George Washington. It is a beautiful reminder to all of us, that FAITH must come first. With Faith comes Morality, Prophecy, and Evangelism. With Faith and Morality comes the Law, Justice, and Mercy. With Faith, Morality and Law comes Education with Youth and Wisdom. Finally, the last statue on the monument is Liberty vanquishing Tyranny with Peace. This is the recipe used by the Puritan colony. This recipe helped us stand up to England, form a new never before tested form of Government, and abolish Slavery. Did you know the Puritan’s were against slavery from the beginning, even arresting ***** traders?

It takes strong leadership and willingness to stand firm to correct the direction of our country.; to develop new laborers to go forth, to save our children. We know what Jesus said about anyone harming his children (Mark 9 42-50)

In Hitlers Germany and God

In Hitlers Germany approximately 3000 Churches stood against the Nazis while 12000 CHURCHES did nothing and 6000 supported the EVIL. We are many and they are FEW. It is time to take a stand against evil or be evil.

DICTIONARY OF BIBLE THEMES – 8353 TOLERANCE

“The virtue of being prepared to accept people and their viewpoints. While commended within the church, Scripture insists that believers must have a vital concern for maintaining and defending the truth. Toleration should be exercised for the benefit of those whose faith is weak.” This allows us to sow the seed and be the good laborers, not to accept the evil that is in the weak.

“Limits to toleration Evil cannot be tolerated Hab 1:13 Wickedness cannot be tolerated Rev 2:2…Ro 14:1 See also Ro 14:2-6,13-22; 1Co 8:8-13” https://www.biblegateway.com/resources/dictionary-of-bible-themes/8353-tolerance”

1 Timothy

1 15 Here is a trustworthy saying that deserves full acceptance: Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners—of whom I am the worst. “How could Paul say he is worse than every unbeliever? While there were and are sinners who are worse, there is a reason Paul can still say he was foremost. Because it was impossible for Paul to know who they are. When talking about “knowing” I am not talking about textbook knowledge of the existence of evil people. Paul was fully aware of any number of EVIL-type people, many of which predate our recorded history or who simply weren’t able to carry out their evil plans on a massive scale. The knowledge we are talking about is the knowledge of people regarding their sin at the heart-level.” Jack Lickey 2/20/2015