Lower Sussex Softball AllStars Headed to Regionals

Help Support the Lower Sussex 8-10 Softball All-Stars 🥎
On Friday, July 18th, our amazing Lower Sussex 8-10 Softball All-Stars won the 2025 Delaware State Championship! These hardworking, dedicated young athletes have earned a spot to represent Delaware at the 2025 East Region 10U Softball Championship Tournament in New York, taking place July 25–30th.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these girls to compete at a higher level, build lifelong memories, and represent our community with pride. But getting there comes with a cost. We’re raising funds to help cover travel and hotel expenses for the team and their coaches.
How You Can Help:
🙏 Every donation counts, no matter the amount.
📣 Share this post with friends, family, and anyone who loves supporting youth sports.
💖 Support these girls’ dreams as they chase greatness on the regional stage!
🏆 Why It Matters:
These girls have practiced day in and day out, shown incredible teamwork and determination, and brought home a state title for Lower Sussex. Now, they’re ready to take the next step — and they can’t do it without you.
Thank you for helping these talented athletes represent Delaware with heart, hustle, and pride. Let’s get them to New York! 🗽💚💛
