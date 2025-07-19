Campaign Image

Lower Sussex Softball AllStars Headed to Regionals

Goal:

 USD $18,000

Raised:

 USD $270

Campaign created by Jennifer Brasure

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Brasure

Help Support the Lower Sussex 8-10 Softball All-Stars 🥎

On Friday, July 18th, our amazing Lower Sussex 8-10 Softball All-Stars won the 2025 Delaware State Championship! These hardworking, dedicated young athletes have earned a spot to represent Delaware at the 2025 East Region 10U Softball Championship Tournament in New York, taking place July 25–30th.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these girls to compete at a higher level, build lifelong memories, and represent our community with pride. But getting there comes with a cost. We’re raising funds to help cover travel and hotel expenses for the team and their coaches.

How You Can Help:

🙏 Every donation counts, no matter the amount.

📣 Share this post with friends, family, and anyone who loves supporting youth sports.

💖 Support these girls’ dreams as they chase greatness on the regional stage!

🏆 Why It Matters:

These girls have practiced day in and day out, shown incredible teamwork and determination, and brought home a state title for Lower Sussex. Now, they’re ready to take the next step — and they can’t do it without you.

Thank you for helping these talented athletes represent Delaware with heart, hustle, and pride. Let’s get them to New York! 🗽💚💛

#LowerSussexStrong #SoftballAllStars #TeamDelaware #RoadToRegionals #SupportYouthSports #localteamsbigdreams

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
6 hours ago

Jason Reigelsperger
$ 20.00 USD
6 hours ago

The Bollingers
$ 50.00 USD
7 hours ago

Good Luck You Got This

