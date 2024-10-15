Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $3,000

Campaign created by Paul Judd

Campaign funds will be received by Laurie Ramos

Supporting Laurie Ramos

Laurie Ramos lives in Salt Lake City, Utah.  She is a kind, devoted wife and mother who has always put her needs behind the needs of others.  Recently, Laurie was diagnosed with Endometrial cancer, and is beginning a series of radiation and chemotherapy treatments.  The Ramos family has not been able to afford the cost of health insurance, and desperately needs help to cover the costs of treatment and recovery.

Laurie's life has been marked with a long stream of health issues, and she has endured it all with a quiet strength.  This new diagnosis is pressing the limits of her endurance, and this campaign of support will give Laurie new hope for a great future. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you so much!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you dearly

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

I love you Aunt Laurie

Anonymous
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending lots of love and prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you Laurie

