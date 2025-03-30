Supporting the LOTP Family

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $105
Campaign funds will be received by Meagan Brown
Last night we almost lost my husband. He had major surgery to repair a ruptured ulcer. Because of the lack of support system, I will have to take time off work to support his recovery.
I hate asking for help but my friends have bullied me into this. Love them for it.
Any helps and obviously prayers are gratefully appreciated.
Thank you.
Praying for you guys🤎 hang in there! You are cared about so don't hesitate to ask for help!
A fren in need, is a fren in deed🙏🏼
Get better soon
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.