Lauren's Medical Expense Fund

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $100
Hey all, I know some of you have asked how you can help. So please consider giving. I really do appreciate it.
This is my last resort to obtain $ for livin from this Covid vaccine injury. In Feb 2021 my life was forever changed, i left work for the last time, unaware of what was to follow. Its been over 3 yrs, I still cant work, I've spent all my 401K a year ago, and have been living month to month, trying to get by. If any of you personally know me, you know this situation really sucks because I'm a productive person.
This illness has been very debilitating and has been the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with in my life. To give some insight, the messenger RNA, sends a message to cells, to make these spike protein antibodies or whatever. The theory is, the mRNA wont stop sending the message, hench, i have persistent spike protein in my blood. And the covid spike protein is like poison. My muscles don't want to work. Everytime i use them, they burn, get weak, and i end up with knots, trigger points, even at one time, had a foot drop in one leg from all the issues (massage saved me). I'm super sore, everyday, like i did a full body workout, and daily headaches of different types. It's definitely no way to live. And that is a very short version of my complaints.
I've done all that i can through the medicaid system. In order to get better care, I'm in need of further testing & consultations that cost out of pocket. Also for pain relief, i get regular massages & chiropractor visits that i pay out of pocket, and it adds up.
I was hoping for my disability to pull thru by now. But if I'm approved at my court hearing (which i haven't gotten a date yet) it will be another 6 to 8 months before i get any financial relief. If you choose to give, I will be forever grateful. I appreciate the support.
Lots of hugs and prayers being sent your way. I wish I had more to give.
June 21st, 2025
Thanks to my integrative nurse practitioner I just found out I have a rare condition called stiff person syndrome which usually only happens in people with diabetes and is still one in a million at that. How lucky am I?
Three neurologist missed it or miss the simple testing, one test, for it. Gaslighted me with fibromyalgia, putting me on a med (in good faith) that actually makes this condition worse. And now I am trying to find a provider in Virginia that can help me. I need a neuro-immunologist.
Hopkins has a whole Stiff Person Syndrome clinic but I have to wait on medicaid to see a Virginia provider . Thank God 🙏🏼 for my insurance advocate or I would have lost my sanity by now. I'm still trying to get to Hopkins.
I really would love to get $$$ for living obviously, and my massages (best pain reliever), but for integrative alternative treatment such as apheresis or Extracorporeal blood purification which is like a dialysis for cleaning the blood.
I have found treatment options in my area, but this stuff is like 5-10 THOUSAND $$$, and also the blood testing that would really help is about $2000 thru a private company with a virologist I trust.
I'm getting weaker all this, 4 years of this crap, hopefully maybe one day I will get stronger physically. I miss having fun. And wanting to play with my son. Also wanting to plan to BattleBots trip for him in September, because I don't know what my future looks like. Trying to make memories while I can.
Also, ive gone 1 round thru whole disability process (who all gaslighted me), of course, they don't want to give nurses disability pay 🤔 and now have to start again. Hopefully it will be easier with a diagnosis now. I'm running on empty ⛽️
Any little bit truly helps. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
