Sunflowers in Scotland Monthly Support

Hello! My name is Lizzy Kuhn. I am a Christian missionary to Scotland and Staff member with YWAM Paisley (a branch of Youth With A Mission International and Youth With A Mission Scotland). As a team of YWAM missionaries, we seek to know God and make him known - sharing God's love, hope and light with the city and people of Paisley. Our base has a special passion for engaging in the arts, and for worship.





We provide training through an annual Discipleship Training School (DTS), which has a theme this year of The Celtic Way, reflecting the rich roots of Celtic Christianity here in Scotland. We also run a yearly School of Worship, which equips international worship leaders to fulfill their callings of leading worship in the nations. I worked as a staff member helping pioneer the School of Worship in our location these past two years, which was a phenomenal experience.





I have become the Volunteer Coordinator on staff, and it is my great hope to share the culture YWAM Paisley has cultivated - a culture of growth, discipleship, placing a great importance on relationships and hospitality, worship, valuing youth, and creativity. I also desire for volunteers, mission builders, and outreach teams to experience Scotland - this beautiful nation with so much to delight in and to teach us. Part of my job is building a network of relationships in our community so these individuals and teams can also have a great impact of service in Paisley.





I love Scotland, and I love the people here. God called me here two years ago, and he is asking me to extend my commitment here three more years. Every missionary with YWAM raises their own salaries, as none of us are paid for the volunteer work we do. The visa that allows me to live in Scotland for this missionary service also means I cannot have a job in the UK, so I am responsible to fundraise for my monthly living and ministry expenses.





Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me financially to help me continue living in Scotland and serving as a missionary with YWAM Paisley?





*August 2023 Update: I am currently halfway to my support goal of the minimum amount I need to apply for my new 3 year visa to the UK. I need $450/£355 more in monthly support to start this visa application, and to reach the ideal goal that would allow me to cover more important expenses, I need to raise $750/£590 more in monthly support (these figures can vary a bit with the exchange rates).





Please pray along with me for full provision to cover these needs! Thank you for reading. Bless you.