Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,390

Campaign created by Jamie Estrada

Campaign funds will be received by LaKeitha Jackson

**Community Notice: Support for Windmill Point Tornado Relief**

In the wake of the recent tornadoes that devastated our community, a family has been significantly affected and needs our support. Her home has suffered extensive damage, and is in dire need of financial assistance to help them rebuild and recover.

We are organizing a monetary donation drive to assist recovery during this challenging time. Your generosity can help provide immediate relief for essential needs such as temporary housing, groceries, clothing, and other necessities.

**How You Can Help:**

**Donate: Any amount is greatly appreciated. 

**Spread the Word:  Share this notice with friends and family in the community.

Let’s come together as a community to support our neighbors in need. Every little bit helps, and together, we can make a significant impact.

Thank you for your compassion and support.

Recent Donations
Jessica Porter
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Tuck Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May God continue to cover you and your family.

Jen Lamm
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hoping life gets back to normal quickly. Xo Lammy Lamm

Nilda Ferrer
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mr C
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Maria Gamez
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Terry Elias
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Colleen Reid
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Amandi McDonald
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you to smoothly transition back into normalcy 🙏🏾

Jill Lambert
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

LaShawnda McNair
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Cordero Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Psalm 34:19 "Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the LORD delivers them out of them all."

Pre K3
$ 60.00 USD
2 months ago

Love, Susette Lopez Becky Culp Marlene Papa

Deniz Keresteci
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

NICOLE ALVIGI
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Katy Westerman
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Leonila Morejon
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for you and your family

Camelia Kuhn
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers

Freitas
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope all gets better soon!

First Grade Team
$ 110.00 USD
2 months ago

