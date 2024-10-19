**Community Notice: Support for Windmill Point Tornado Relief**

In the wake of the recent tornadoes that devastated our community, a family has been significantly affected and needs our support. Her home has suffered extensive damage, and is in dire need of financial assistance to help them rebuild and recover.

We are organizing a monetary donation drive to assist recovery during this challenging time. Your generosity can help provide immediate relief for essential needs such as temporary housing, groceries, clothing, and other necessities.

**How You Can Help:**

**Donate: Any amount is greatly appreciated.

**Spread the Word: Share this notice with friends and family in the community.

Let’s come together as a community to support our neighbors in need. Every little bit helps, and together, we can make a significant impact.

Thank you for your compassion and support.