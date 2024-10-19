Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,390
Campaign funds will be received by LaKeitha Jackson
**Community Notice: Support for Windmill Point Tornado Relief**
In the wake of the recent tornadoes that devastated our community, a family has been significantly affected and needs our support. Her home has suffered extensive damage, and is in dire need of financial assistance to help them rebuild and recover.
We are organizing a monetary donation drive to assist recovery during this challenging time. Your generosity can help provide immediate relief for essential needs such as temporary housing, groceries, clothing, and other necessities.
**How You Can Help:**
**Donate: Any amount is greatly appreciated.
**Spread the Word: Share this notice with friends and family in the community.
Let’s come together as a community to support our neighbors in need. Every little bit helps, and together, we can make a significant impact.
Thank you for your compassion and support.
May God continue to cover you and your family.
Hoping life gets back to normal quickly. Xo Lammy Lamm
Praying for you to smoothly transition back into normalcy 🙏🏾
Psalm 34:19 "Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the LORD delivers them out of them all."
Love, Susette Lopez Becky Culp Marlene Papa
Prayers for you and your family
Sending prayers
Hope all gets better soon!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.