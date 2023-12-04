LIKE DADDY USED TO SAY Movie Development Funds

Campaign created by Niki Rowe Cross

Campaign funds will be received by S.T.A.A.R. Ministry Corp

Niki Rowe Cross was trafficked as a teenager for almost a year... by her boyfriend... in Akron, Ohio. She was chained in an attic with two other victims until...

God rescued her using another captive and total strangers.

Since 1994, after much healing, God has used Niki to help heal more than 9,000 children, women, and men.

Help us reach so many more through a major motion picture now in the Development Phase...

Niki is partnering with an award-winning screenwriter and award-winning filmmakers to bring her redeeming story of God's miraculous intervention to the screen.

The clock is ticking... and every minute that goes by, a new new victim is forced into human trafficking... and another victim dies.

Help us raise more awareness via impacting, culture-shaping feature film content.

(Your base donation is tax-deductible, as S.T.A.A.R. Ministry is a nonprofit organization.)

Recent Donations
Show:
HeartDance Foundation
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Continued prayers!!

Phyllis Scott
$ 350.00 USD
7 months ago

God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Rev Michael Daily
$ 150.00 USD
11 months ago

Chebioam Vieira
$ 60.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Jennifer Andrews
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Best of luck with your movie! I’ll still do your hair makeup 💄.

Lorri
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers for success in the rescue field ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Zechariah 10:5

KP
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

In order to stop the evil light needs to be shined upon it!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying God continues to use your amazing life and journey to change lives!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless this project, in the name of Jesus Christ!!!

