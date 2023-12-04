LIKE DADDY USED TO SAY Movie Development Funds

Niki Rowe Cross was trafficked as a teenager for almost a year... by her boyfriend... in Akron, Ohio. She was chained in an attic with two other victims until...

God rescued her using another captive and total strangers.

Since 1994, after much healing, God has used Niki to help heal more than 9,000 children, women, and men.

Help us reach so many more through a major motion picture now in the Development Phase...

Niki is partnering with an award-winning screenwriter and award-winning filmmakers to bring her redeeming story of God's miraculous intervention to the screen.

The clock is ticking... and every minute that goes by, a new new victim is forced into human trafficking... and another victim dies.

Help us raise more awareness via impacting, culture-shaping feature film content.

