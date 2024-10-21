Clarke needs your help for Legacy Discovery WKND!

Hello Gentlemen!

I'm looking to raise some extra cash for my Legacy Discovery weekend October 25-27, 2024. I'm willing to offer a variety of services in exchange, along the labour line of work:

Help organize a shed

Home improvements, painting, moving,

Raking some leaves/landscaping

In winters months I could shovel some snow

Assist with a move, or reorganize a house.

Potentially drive to and from Pearson International Airport

I'm proposing a raffle to provide an honest day's work of the proposed tasks, or something else we can negotiate.

Tickets will be 20$, any excess money raised over the $450 required will go to help another man attend L.D. Or help cover his dues. If nothing else, I'll donate it to MoMENtum's charity pool.

I'll be drawing for the winner shortly after the L.D. weekend. (Monday or Tuesday 28,29)

Thanks for your support,

Clarke