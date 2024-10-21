Clarke needs your help for Legacy Discovery WKND!

Campaign Image

Hello Gentlemen! 

I'm looking to raise some extra cash for my Legacy Discovery weekend October 25-27, 2024. I'm willing to offer a variety of services in exchange, along the labour line of work:

  • Help organize a shed
  • Home improvements, painting, moving, 
  • Raking some leaves/landscaping
  • In winters months I could shovel some snow
  • Assist with a move, or reorganize a house.
  • Potentially drive to and from Pearson International Airport

I'm proposing a raffle to provide an honest day's work of the proposed tasks, or something else we can negotiate.

Tickets will be 20$, any excess money raised over the $450 required will go to help another man attend L.D. Or help cover his dues. If nothing else, I'll donate it to MoMENtum's charity pool. 

I'll be drawing for the winner shortly after the L.D. weekend. (Monday or Tuesday 28,29)

Thanks for your support,

Clarke

Bastel
$ 25.00 CAD
2 months ago

I look forward to spending the weekend with you.

David Guerin
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

Good luck, Clarke

Dutta
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

Have a great LD weekend Clarke!

Mills
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

Kay
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

You got this!

