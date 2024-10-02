Paul Austin’s Funeral

Our Amazing Father’s Funeral

Paul was a great man loved by many. He always made everyone laugh and he holds a special place in many people’s hearts. As a family, we want to give my father Paul the best send off possible. Unfortunately, after a sudden 12 weeks in hospital and a fight to get home, mine and my two brother’s (Luke & Kane’s) dad shockingly passed away at 57 on the morning of what was supposed to be his wedding day.

He’d been in ICU where he had an emergency tracheotomy, and required long term ventilation. He was diagnosed with MND after a brief period of struggling to walk and breathing issues. We had no idea what this meant as we were sure the diagnosis would be changed. He was up and down and did better than doctors would say sometimes.

After a scare in the hospital, where we thought we’d lost him, he bounced back so amazingly. We thought we had so much time left, making plans for next year! The amazing nurses helped carers learn so we could get him home, and finally he was on the 5th of September.

His wedding date had been set from the beginning in hospital (28/09/24), to his Girlfriend of 13 years Julie. He was unsure what this would mean, considering his new life with 24 hour carers and living in his mother’s home, but he had so much love to give and couldn’t wait to have a day with all his family around him, a celebration in which he could cherish those close to him.

God had other plans, and with the church all decorated and family and friends on the way, he was taken to be with Jesus while he was getting ready for his and Julie’s day.

He always wanted a big celebration for him getting home. Now he is in his final home of heaven we’d love to have a great big send off in his memory! We don’t have much as a family but we’d love to do this for him. Everyone who met him loved him and I’m sure the funeral will be attended by a lot of grieving people who share many incredible memories with our amazing Dad.

Any help towards our Dads funeral would be greatly appreciated, even if just a small amount we will be so thankful. Prayers would be incredible also, Dad knew Christ was his Lord saviour and held his cross tightly through these hard times.

Any help we receive would be spent on typical funeral costs, flowers and stuff etc and making sure the day is a celebration of his life for all of his family and friends.

For anyone that knew Paul, I will create a group on Facebook where you can share memories and photographs if you have any, and we can put details of funeral etc in there also!

Thank you so much, God Bless



