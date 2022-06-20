Linda Cate Campaign

Linda Cate has been an integral part of the Annapolis and Evangelical Presbyterian Church Community for more than 40 years. Linda and her 2 children, Heather and Sean, lost their husband and father - Tim - over 2 years ago. Linda's involvement at Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Annapolis has included teaching at AACS, volunteering in several ministries, holding the position Director of Children's Ministries and most recently, Ministry Assistant in Connections and Care.

Friends of Linda and the Cate Family have started this campaign to help bridge the gap between current compensation and monthly expenses. Through recent transitions that EP has gone through, Linda started at her reduced compensation (approximate reduction of 40%) this month.

Linda is thankful for her job! She is also deeply moved by the love and care that friends and this community have shown her and her family!