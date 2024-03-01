Supporting LBN

Raised:
USD $1,559
Campaign funds will be received by Liberty Based
Welcome LBN!
Many of you have been part of the Liberty Based News (LBN) family for a while. Others are just getting to know us, welcome!
We are growing our LBN family. A big thank you to all! Our purpose is to get the facts & Truth!
We at LBN have and will continue to fight and protect God, Country, and Family. This is a spiritual!
This is just to help us with our monthly streaming service.
With this new endeavor there are some additional monthly costs to allow us to provide the quality level of service which would be most enjoyable, stable, and effective. We ask that if you have the ability to please support our efforts by giving a one time or monthly donation to keep us operational. We are fully supported by our members.
Thank you
Thanks again Country for keeping LBN going!
Sending God's Blessings! Keep up the good work. Merry Christmas, LBN peeps!
Thank you Country for all you do!!
Thank you Mr and Mrs Country for years of caring and making it happen, much appreciated😇❤️😇
Sending God's Blessings to you dear ones...Miss you and appreciate your coverage during these uncertain times. God Wins! xo
Super Excited I found your channel, I have been following Patriot News and then you were gone. Thankful for all your efforts, its not much but I hope it helps! Walt #Trump2024
Thanks so much Country for all you do to keep the channel going!
Hi Country! I will make a donation of at least $25 every month. From now on, I will do it at the first of the month rather than right before your deadline. I don't think GiveSendGo will do it automatically but I would rather do it myself, and will just make sure I don't forget! I really appreciate you and how much you do to keep things going! Love! Paula
Enjoying your content, Thank you.
Hi Country, Just wanted to say "Thank you!"
You all are doing a great job!! I'm so glad you are there!
