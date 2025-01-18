Support Onyx's Recovery From the LA Fires

After moving into a new place on January 1st, Onyx experienced an unimaginable loss due to the recent fires in Los Angeles and had to evacuate the area. He lost transportation, access to his apartment and employment for an undeterminable amount of time, perhaps permanently. This campaign aims to provide both immediate financial relief and long-term assistance as he navigates the challenges ahead.

On January 8, the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles claimed Onyx's neighborhood and left him with very few necessities. His new home, a place of safety, was damaged severely by smoke and fire debris, and his essential mode of transportation for work was also lost.

This fire has taken away so much, but Onyx is not giving up. With the love and support of friends, family, and a kind-hearted community, Onyx will not be unhoused or suffer from the trauma and stress of this event.

**How Your Donation Will Help:**

Your generosity will directly support Onyx in the following ways:

- **Temporary Housing:** Help cover rent for short-term accommodations.

- **Transportation:** Replace their lost vehicle, ensuring they can get to work, school, or appointments.

- **Mental Health Support:** Assist with therapy or counseling services to help [Name] process the trauma of this life-changing event.

- **Long-Term Stability:** Funds will help ensure Onyx can return and work toward long-term recovery.





**Donation Tiers:**

- $25: Helps cover transportation costs.

- $50: Provides groceries or personal necessities.

- $100: Contributes to temporary housing.

- $250: Helps with temporary housing and relocation costs.

- $500: A step closer to replacing the car, essential for daily life.

- $1000 or more: Makes a significant impact on the long-term efforts, helping to establish stability.





**Updates and Transparency:**

We’ll keep you updated on Onyx’s progress every step of the way. Through regular posts, photos, and updates, you’ll see firsthand how your support is making a difference in their life. Your donations will go directly into a dedicated account managed by us, ensuring that every dollar is used responsibly to help Onyx get back on their feet.

**How You Can Help Beyond Donations:**

Even if you are unable to donate financially, there are other ways to help:

- **Share the Campaign:** Help spread the word by sharing this campaign on social media or through email with friends and family.

- **Offer Resources:** If you have any resources (furniture, household items, clothing, or even job leads), please reach out to Onyx through the campaign page.

- **Volunteer Time:** If you're local to Los Angeles, your time and efforts in helping with moving, cleaning, or other practical tasks can make a big impact.

**Closing Message:**

The road to recovery is long, but with your help, Onyx will not have to walk it alone. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings them closer to rebuilding their life and finding hope again. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this incredibly difficult time.