Support Laura's Healing Journey

Goal:
USD $45,000
Raised:
USD $10,952
Campaign funds will be received by Laura Y.
We are reaching out on behalf of an incredible woman, our mom, Laura. She is a faithful wife, mother of 7, and grandmother of 12. Her love, faith, and dedication to her family has always been the cornerstone of her life.
Right now, she is navigating a season where she is facing significant health challenges. Our mom needs care and ongoing targeted medical treatment, totaling $44,924. Despite the trials, she remains steadfast in her faith, trusting the Lord to guide her healing journey. Yet, the reality of medical bills, travel expenses to appointments, and daily necessities are a realistic part of this.
We are asking for your support in two powerful ways:
1. Prayers: Your prayers for her healing, and for comfort and strength for her family. Please join us in lifting her up.
2. Financial Contributions: Any amount received will go directly toward covering the expenses of the next months as she focuses on her health.
Our mom has always been a giver-whether through acts of service, or her unwavering love for her friends & family. Now it's our turn to give back to this strong woman who has blessed so many lives. Your prayers and generosity will make a profound impact on this journey. If you are unable to contribute financially, privately sharing this fundraiser with family or friends through word of mouth, text, email, or social media would mean so much. A meal train has also been set up.
mealtrain.com/2786m5
We lean on faith during this time, being reminded of Jeremiah 29:11. "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord...plans to give you hope and a future."
With heartfelt gratitude,
Steve, Tierani, Lindsey, Elliott, Dylan, Molly, Emmy, and Daniel
Our heartfelt wishes for Laura’s recovery
Sending blessings ✨
We are praying for you everyday!
January 3rd, 2025
Dear Friends and Family,
Happy New Year! We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your generous contributions, unwavering support and heartfelt prayers. Your kindness has been a light amid uncertainty, and we are so grateful.
Thanks to your contributions, Mom has recently completed her first round of treatments. We are encouraged by the progress she has made so far. While there is still a long road ahead, we remain hopeful and optimistic about the healing to come.
This journey is not easy. It is emotionally and financially taxing, but with your continued support, we know we can face these challenges together. As we are preparing for the next round of treatment, we are seeking to raise next month’s payment of $13,202 to ensure she can continue receiving the care she needs.
Without the love and support of our family and friends, she wouldn’t be where she is today. We humbly ask for your continued help, whether through donations, prayers, or simply sharing her story. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference, and brings us closer to the finish line.
Thank you for being part of her journey and for helping us hold onto hope.
With love and appreciation,
Steve, Tierani, Lindsey, Elliott, Dylan, Molly, Emmy and Daniel
