Support Laura's Healing Journey

We are reaching out on behalf of an incredible woman, our mom, Laura. She is a faithful wife, mother of 7, and grandmother of 12. Her love, faith, and dedication to her family has always been the cornerstone of her life.

Right now, she is navigating a season where she is facing significant health challenges. Our mom needs care and ongoing targeted medical treatment, totaling $44,924. Despite the trials, she remains steadfast in her faith, trusting the Lord to guide her healing journey. Yet, the reality of medical bills, travel expenses to appointments, and daily necessities are a realistic part of this.

We are asking for your support in two powerful ways:

1. Prayers: Your prayers for her healing, and for comfort and strength for her family. Please join us in lifting her up.

2. Financial Contributions: Any amount received will go directly toward covering the expenses of the next months as she focuses on her health.

Our mom has always been a giver-whether through acts of service, or her unwavering love for her friends & family. Now it's our turn to give back to this strong woman who has blessed so many lives. Your prayers and generosity will make a profound impact on this journey. If you are unable to contribute financially, privately sharing this fundraiser with family or friends through word of mouth, text, email, or social media would mean so much. A meal train has also been set up.

mealtrain.com/2786m5

We lean on faith during this time, being reminded of Jeremiah 29:11. "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord...plans to give you hope and a future."

With heartfelt gratitude,

Steve, Tierani, Lindsey, Elliott, Dylan, Molly, Emmy, and Daniel



