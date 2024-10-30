Campaign Image

FAITH HOPE CHARITY and FREEDOM for KAREN

Goal:

 USD $2,800

Raised:

 USD $1,554

Karen and her two daughters are members of the LA Church Group.  They are a Christian Family and pray multiple times a day.  Karen lost her job in the medical field recently and is unable to pay her monthly rent.  She has an immediate need to pay her rent of $2,800 by November 3rd

The father has no concern about his daughter’s welfare or safety.

If everyone just donated one dollar, we would immediately be able to raise enough funds and Karen can pay her rent.

Kindly prayerful consider a small contribution that Karen and her daughters may be blessed.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God has you covered.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your beautiful girls.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Nam Myoho Renge Kyo!

Anonymous Giver
$ 21.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Dragon
$ 33.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers SiSTAR!

Dee Jay
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I pray God’s favor and blessings to you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

GOD IS Always On Time!!!

Lisha Keith
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

I pray you reach and supercede your goal! Be blessed!🙏

God provides
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

I hope you get the help you are in need of!

17 Putting on the Ritz
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Rebecca Gaston
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your daughters

