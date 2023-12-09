Supporting the Harvey Family

Campaign Image

After dealing with dizziness, vertigo and headaches, our dear friend Kyle had an MRI of his brain on October 4th which revealed a large, extensive tumor on his brain stem.  

After initial consultation with doctors, it was determined that the tumor is inoperable.   

Over the past two months, as they prayed and sought the Lord’s direction and leading, Kyle has had both a shunt placed to drain fluid and relieve symptoms, as well as a biopsy on the tumor to identify the exact type of tumor and to help inform their best course of treatment.

Kyle’s tumor has been identified as a Grade 3 Astrocytoma.  Thankfully, his genetic make-up means that he is very likely to respond to treatment.  His prognosis is a high likelihood of 3-5 years with the standard of care - radiation and chemotherapy.

After meeting with oncologists and radiologists here at home in Indy, Kyle and Ashley flew to Texas to get second and third opinions and to discuss alternative treatment options with the Burzynski Clinic and MD Anderson.

After much prayer and discussion, they decided to start treatment at the Burzynski Clinic the week of November 27th. This treatment included around the clock infusions, biweekly injections, and a few oral medications. They stayed in Houston for a few weeks and then flew home to continue the treatment in Indy. This also includes blood work every week as well as a follow up MRI in late January 2024.  They should know by then how he is responding to the treatment.  We are all thankful for their opportunity to start this treatment and believe the Lord will continue to provide.

However, this approach is considered alternative treatment as it is not the typical standard of care (which includes radiation and chemotherapy).  The Harveys have decided against radiation at this time, as they believe it is best for their family.  Kyle’s tumor is located deep in his brain stem which is the hub of communication to many important areas of the body.   If they had decided to proceed with radiation, several inches of healthy brain cells would have to be radiated to get access to the tumor. Additionally, the prognosis for standard of care is an average of only 3-5 years.  We are all praying for much longer.

Because this treatment is not the standard of care, and because many of these medications have
just recently been approved by the FDA, insurance does not cover most of the cost.  Additionally, patients generally receive treatment for an average of 3 to 8 months.  Therefore, the total cost for this treatment will be a tremendous financial burden on their family.

Kyle and Ashley started alternative treatment at Health and Wellness in Carmel, Indiana in October and have already paid out-of-pocket for this care at nearly $20,000.  However, we would love to see friends and family rally around them to help with upcoming costs for additional alternative treatment with the Burzynski Clinic.

The costs for travel, temporary housing, logistics and medicine for the initial three months are estimated below.  If the Lord leads you to consider helping financially, they would be blessed by your act of giving.

Thank you for your continued prayers and consideration of their financial needs.

Estimated Financial Needs
$ 3,000 - Air Travel to Houston (two trips)
$ 3,500 - Lodging in Houston (two trips)
$ 1,000 - Car Rental (two trips)
$ 1,250 - Initial Consultation
$ 17,000 - Burzynski Clinic Fees (December 2023)
$ 17,000 - Burzynski Clinic Fees (January 2024)
$ 17,000 - Burzynski Clinic Fees (February 2024)
$ 59,750 - TOTAL through February 2024

Updates

Update #2

July 24th, 2024

Thank you all for your continued support for the Harvey family.  The outpouring of prayers and finances has been beyond all our expectations and has blessed them immensely.  

Over the past 6 months, Kyle’s treatment has changed course several times - as many of you are aware through the ongoing updates on their Caring Bridge page.  

While treatment facilities, drugs, and methods may have changed since our fund started in late 2023, the costs have not slowed down.  Therefore, we thought it would be prudent to update you on the latest information and expenses moving forward.  

Since the first scan in October 2023, they’ve gone through two surgeries, a pathology report, weeks in Texas at the Burzynski Clinic, and months of radiation and chemotherapy.  And in June, we were all thrilled to see the tumor had shrunk in half.  Praise God!   His next scan is in September, and though they have no idea what the future holds, we wanted to start looking at how continuing alternative treatments will impact other areas of their life, including finances.

They finally received a decision from both Long-Term Disability and Social Security regarding the amount of compensation for which Kyle qualifies.  Combined, they will receive roughly $6,900 per month.  While this amount covers most of their normal monthly expenses, it is not enough to cover the expenses which fall outside the standard of care treatment.

Current Monthly Expenses:
$2,500 - Rent
$1,500 - Food
$1,000 - School Tuition
$1,000 - Utilities/Bills/Insurance
$500 - Household (Fuel, Clothing, etc.)
$500 - Miscellaneous
$7,000 - TOTAL

Kyle’s Treatment Expenses:
$3,000 - Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
$2,500 - Supplements
$500 - Additional Medical bills
$6,000 - TOTAL

As you can see, their expenses are roughly $6,000 per month higher than their income.

The Harvey’s have consistently leveraged their savings and will continue to do so.  In addition, they are considering a solution for a cheaper housing situation by the end of the year.  While they could remove their girls out of private school, it would be our hope and prayer that they do not have to introduce any additional difficult changes for the girls at this time.  

They have been overwhelmed by the ways you have rallied around their family and have graciously supported and served them.  They are so thankful!

I’m going to update the Give Send Go to ask for $6,000 per month for the next 6 months through December 2024 for a total of $36,000.

If you feel led to give in this way, they would be so grateful.

While they are trusting the Lord to provide just what they need - even if it means cutting back on Kyle’s treatment or switching schools - it is my hope and prayer that we can delay any additional changes.

Estimated Financial Needs:
$6,000 – July
$6,000 – August
$6,000 – September
$6,000 – October
$6,000 – November
$6,000 – December
$36,000 – TOTAL through December 2024
Update #1

December 29th, 2023

The Harveys have had to change direction with Kyle’s treatment plan for the time being.  

Kyle is declining at an increasing rate, and he was not able to start all the medications he needed quickly enough for the planned course of treatment at the Burzynski Clinic.

As a result, they have recommended that Kyle begin some standard of care treatment that will hopefully shrink the tumor.  This will allow more time for the Burzynski Clinic to provide treatment with longer-term results.

Kyle began chemo and radiation this week that will continue for six weeks; he will then continue with his treatment with the Burzynski Clinic around February 1st.  

As Kyle and Ashley navigate increasingly difficult circumstances, their hope remains in Jesus - the One who holds it all together and numbers our days. He has never left them and never will. They are trusting Him to give them exactly what they need as they rest in His will for each day.

Thank you for your continued prayers and support for this dear family.

