Support Kyle Burris Fighting Cancer

Dear friends and family,

This week, Kyle was diagnosed with colon cancer after surgery to remove a 5-inch mass. Unfortunately, the cancer has spread to some lymph nodes, and Dr.'s have said chemotherapy is the next step. Despite this challenge, he remains strong, resilient, and as always, full of humor—bringing smiles to everyone around him.

To support Kyle and his family of five, we’ve created this fundraising page to help ease the financial burden of his recovery. He’s unable to work for at least eight weeks, and the road ahead remains uncertain.

Every donation, big or small, makes a difference. If you can’t contribute, simply sharing this page helps immensely. Most importantly, please keep Kyle in your prayers—your support means the world.

Thank you for standing by Kyle and his family during this difficult time.