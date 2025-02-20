Campaign Image

Support Kyle Burris Fighting Cancer

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $3,050

Campaign created by Lindsey Morrow

Support Kyle Burris Fighting Cancer


Dear friends and family,

This week, Kyle was diagnosed with colon cancer after surgery to remove a 5-inch mass. Unfortunately, the cancer has spread to some lymph nodes, and Dr.'s have said chemotherapy is the next step. Despite this challenge, he remains strong, resilient, and as always, full of humor—bringing smiles to everyone around him.

To support Kyle and his family of five, we’ve created this fundraising page to help ease the financial burden of his recovery. He’s unable to work for at least eight weeks, and the road ahead remains uncertain.

Every donation, big or small, makes a difference. If you can’t contribute, simply sharing this page helps immensely. Most importantly, please keep Kyle in your prayers—your support means the world.

Thank you for standing by Kyle and his family during this difficult time.

Recent Donations
Show:
Matt and Yvonne Lawley
$ 100.00 USD
1 minute ago

Love and Hugs Kyle!

Kathleen Bush
$ 50.00 USD
10 minutes ago

My love and thoughts are with you guys. He’s got this girl!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
10 minutes ago

I’m so sorry to hear this news, but I know Kyle will come back stronger! I’m full of hope and well wishes for Kyle!

Aunt Beth
$ 250.00 USD
20 minutes ago

Praying for healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 minutes ago

Sending many prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
29 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
35 minutes ago

averi presley
$ 100.00 USD
38 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo