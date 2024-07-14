Fight for Freedom





Christopher Kuehne is being criminally prosecuted in DC federal court for his role in the January 6 protest that made its way into the Capitol. He is facing substantial jail time and is fighting hard to vindicate himself against a government that is deeply politicized against him. Chris has pleaded Not Guilty to all of the charges.



As was presented at Chris’ detention hearing, Chris did not hurt anyone and did not come to DC to commit any offenses. Chris intended to protect Trump supporters with families from potential Antifa attacks. He went inside the Capitol but did not cause any harm or damage - in fact, he cleaned trash off the floor, helped to stop the theft of government property, asked people to leave the building, and went up to Capitol Police Officers to ask how he could help. Chris was released on his own recognizance as a result.

More recently, and out of nowhere, the DC attorney general served Chris with a civil lawsuit for the same conduct that occurred on January 6 -- while the criminal case is still pending. This lawsuit is cruel/malicious and is aimed at destroying our family. We are now forced to hire an additional attorney.

Who is Chris...

Chris is a man who deeply loves God, his Country, and his family! He is a decorated combat veteran who has received numerous medals and awards, including the Purple Heart, a Navy Commendation Medal with Valor, and a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Valor for actions in combat. Chris has sacrificed his blood, sweat, and tears serving our country, paid the price for his duty, and continues living with debilitating and invisible injuries. Even before this, Chris has protected people and helped people in need. As a 9-year-old Cub Scout, he was awarded the Boy Scouts of America’s highest honor, the Medal of Merit, for saving his young sister from a burning car.

My Story…The Gateway Pundit Article

We are limited by what we can say right now, but eventually hope that we will be able to tell our side of the story and bring to light the injustices, persecution, and trauma that we have endured.



One of the hardest things for me is asking for help, but this is enormous, and no one person can do this alone! From warfare to lawfare, the difference is we need your help! We need financial support in raising funds to hire a civil defense lawyer to help Chris fight the DC AG in court and continue our battle to prove his innocence in criminal court. All donations will go towards legal and household expenses. Prayers are powerful, and I am asking for your continued prayers as they strengthen us.



To submit donations through mail, kindly make checks payable to:

Annette Kuehne

P.O. BOX 968

Queen Creek, AZ 85142





Meet Chris Kuehne's Attorney...

Marina Medvin, ESQ

https://medvinlaw.com/christopher-kuehne-january-6-case-explained/

