Fight for Freedom

Goal:
USD $350,000
Raised:
USD $93,796
Campaign funds will be received by Annette Kuehne
Christopher Kuehne is being criminally prosecuted in DC
federal court for his role in the January 6 protest that made its way into the
Capitol. He is facing substantial jail time and is fighting hard to vindicate
himself against a government that is deeply politicized against him. Chris has
pleaded Not Guilty to all of the charges.
As was presented at Chris’ detention hearing, Chris did not hurt anyone and did not come to DC to commit any offenses. Chris intended to protect Trump supporters with families from potential Antifa attacks. He went inside the Capitol but did not cause any harm or damage - in fact, he cleaned trash off the floor, helped to stop the theft of government property, asked people to leave the building, and went up to Capitol Police Officers to ask how he could help. Chris was released on his own recognizance as a result.
More recently, and out of nowhere, the DC attorney general served Chris with a civil lawsuit for the same conduct that occurred on January 6 -- while the criminal case is still pending. This lawsuit is cruel/malicious and is aimed at destroying our family. We are now forced to hire an additional attorney.
Who is Chris...
Chris is a man who deeply loves God, his Country, and his family! He is a decorated combat veteran who has received numerous medals and awards, including the Purple Heart, a Navy Commendation Medal with Valor, and a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Valor for actions in combat. Chris has sacrificed his blood, sweat, and tears serving our country, paid the price for his duty, and continues living with debilitating and invisible injuries. Even before this, Chris has protected people and helped people in need. As a 9-year-old Cub Scout, he was awarded the Boy Scouts of America’s highest honor, the Medal of Merit, for saving his young sister from a burning car.
My Story…The Gateway Pundit Article
We are limited by what we can say right now, but eventually hope that we
will be able to tell our side of the story and bring to light the injustices,
persecution, and trauma that we have endured.
One of the hardest things for me is asking for help, but
this is enormous, and no one person can do this alone! From warfare to lawfare, the difference is we
need your help! We need financial
support in raising funds to hire a civil defense lawyer to help Chris fight the
DC AG in court and continue our battle to prove his innocence in criminal
court. All donations will go towards legal and household expenses. Prayers are powerful, and I am asking
for your continued prayers as they strengthen us.
To submit donations through mail, kindly make checks payable
to:
Annette Kuehne
P.O. BOX 968
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Meet Chris Kuehne's Attorney...
https://medvinlaw.com/christopher-kuehne-january-6-case-explained/
Hang in there brother things are looking up.
Chris If you need more let me know.
Praying that those who have dug this pit for you and what you stand for will fall into it themselves.
Christopher and Annette, We pray that this injustice can be stopped, and your family will once again be happy..
Dear Kuenes: I heard you, Chris, on Greg Kelly's radio program and was left with a plethora of mixed emotions: Anger, sadness, compassion, and heartbreak for what you and your family were forced to endure (and are still enduring) in the wake of the January 6 deception. Still, my heart remains hopeful and faithful that justice will prevail. May God bless you abundantly in every way!
God Bless you and your family.
May God give you continued strength needed for this fight. It is the fight against good vs evil and, we know, good always wins! We are solidly behind you in prayer.
Good luck. God bless.
Seeing those seven FBI agents enter with tactical gear Etc angers me. Makes me believe more fully in the Second Amendment and our right to carry whatever weapons we need to defend ourselves.
Blessings to you and your family.
I will pray for you & your family. May God keep you strong.
Continuing in prayer for you…..
Keep fighting , not all know how but need others to show us the way.
You are not alone. What Trump cannot, Jesus will make right.
Your bravery and your wife's bravery during this horrific ordeal are an inspiration to all patriots!! We pray for you as we now see you "joyful in hope, patient in affliction and faithful in prayer." May God Bless America
Thanks for your service, sorry for the hell you have had to go through. Better days are coming soon.
You are both an inspiration to me. Thank you being Faithful and fighting on for justice. God Bless you Both
Merry Christmas! Sorry for your loss. So thankful Chris is home.
January 1st, 2025
For our family, 2024 began with the uncertainty of my husband Capt. Kuehne, USMC (Ret.) being sentenced for the "plea agreement" on February 23, 2024. We came into this year with stress, anxiety, and a host of other physiological, psychological, and emotional responses that have been constant for almost 4-years. Chris was entirely PEACEFUL on January 6th, 2021. He was set up/framed/entrapped by FBI informant "Aaron" et. al. Chris was sentenced to 75 days in federal prison, 2 months of home confinement, 2 years of probation, and $2000.00 in fines. There is so much more but currently, Chris has a GPS ankle monitor (image in link) and is supposed to get it off on January 19, 2025.
As we end 2024, we are hopeful for what lies ahead in 2025! Cheers! Thank you for STANDING with us, we are so GRATEFUL!!! God Bless!
https://x.com/Dark_Horse92/status/1858625582918951234
November 4th, 2024
Well, here we are, it has been 4 years of hell! We have 1 day left in this Presidential election. Let us pray that the fate of this Great Country and the world, is once again under the leadership of President Trump. Thank you to everyone who has stood with us in this situation that is not over, please take a moment to pray with political prisoner Capt. Kuehne. May God Bless you and the United States of America!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDVsO2nXLmA
Blessings,
AKuehne
November 4th, 2024
Well, here we are, it has been 4 years of hell! We have 1 day left in this Presidential election. Let us pray that the fate of this Great Country and the world, is once again under the leadership of President Trump. Thank you to everyone who has stood with us in this situation that is not over, please take a moment to pray with political prisoner Capt. Kuehne. May God Bless you and the United States of America!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDVsO2nXLmA
Blessings,
AKuehne
October 2nd, 2024
September 28, 2024
Please follow: @GatewayPundit
Wife of American Patriot and Marine Corps Captain Chris Kuehne Delivers Shocking Update Ahead of His Imprisonment as a J6 Political Prisoner for Crimes He Didn’t Commit.
Link: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/american-patriot-marine-corps-captain-chris-kuehne-delivers/#:~:text=Wife%20of%20American%20Patriot%20and%20Marine
Thank you, Jim Hoft and the Gateway Pundit for giving us a platform to share our story when others will not return communications. We will never forget those who stood with us when family and friendships were severed. May God bless you all.
August 30th, 2024
Please follow: @2MikesLive
2 Mikes Live #104 Open Mike Friday! - 44:50 Minute Mark
https://rumble.com/v5b8czx-2-mikes-live-104-open-mike-friday.html
Thank you and God Bless!
AKuehne
August 26th, 2024
Please follow: @I_Came_With_Fire_Podcast
LAWFARE IN AMERICA - Featuring Capt. Chris Kuehne, USMC (Ret.) - Link Below:
https://rumble.com/v5ah20k-lawfare-in-america-with-ret.-usmc-captain-christopher-kuehne.html?e9s=src_v1_uppThank you and God Bless,
AKuehne
August 18th, 2024
Marine Corps Captain Targeted by the FBI - YouTube Short Video - Link Below:
https://youtube.com/shorts/SFarxr1ouyc?si=azoeYoEfv2cVfF_f
August 11th, 2024
Please follow: @I_Came_With_Fire_Podcast
Marine Corps Captain Targeted by the FBI - (Link below):
August 7th, 2024
Please follow: @RobManess
The Rob Maness Show - The War On The First Amendment - (Link below):
https://www.robmaness.com/video/2024/07/the-war-on-the-first-amendment-more-war-monday-the-rob-maness-show-ep-383/
Thank you.
July 29th, 2024
Please follow: @realJoeHoft / @GatewayPundit / americasmom.net / @AdamDeRito
Joe Hoft Show - Link
:https://joehoft.com/exclusive-the-fbi-raided-retired-captain-chris-kuehnes-home-the-next-day-this-jan-6-victims-family-changed-forever/
Gateway Pundit - Link:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/20-years-ago-this-week-ronald-reagan-was/
America's Mom - Link:
https://patriot.tv/tv/recent-shows/americas-mom-recent-2/
Adam DeRito - Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffOJX0BZ9IE&t=991s
Thank you!
July 21st, 2024
Please follow @FreeStateWill link:
"Chris Kuehne was on the color guard at President Reagan's funeral, served numerous deployments, and was wounded in combat. On January 6, he was peaceful, but the thuggish FBI raided and treated him like a dog, and his wife lost their child the next day."
https://x.com/FreeStateWill/status/1804127258925248665?t=OKk1cDIv7USEqrsS65MCvQ&s=19
Please follow @LouisofMonmouth link:
"This is Annette Kuehne's speech at the recent Patriot Freedom Project event at Trump Bedminster. The Kuehne home was raided by the feds after January 6. Annette's husband, Christopher, did nothing wrong that day, and in fact he cleaned up trash inside the US Capitol which police had left inside of Crypt Lobby East. Christopher was targeted by the feds while FBI informant James Knowles, who tailed him after infiltrating the Proud Boys, was allowed to actively breach doors inside the Capitol building without punishment. Kuehne's wife and young child were terrorized by the raid, the stress of which caused Annette to have a miscarriage. Christopher Kuehne is a decorated Marine Corps veteran who ordered the 21-Gun Salute at President Ronald Reagan's Funeral. He will be going to prison soon because of the corrupt Biden regime's witch hunt of Trump supporters."
https://x.com/LouisofMonmouth/status/1807168405813821901
Please follow @realPFP
Thank you so much for your prayers, love, and support!
July 14th, 2024
This video shows Capt. Chris Kuehne, USMC (Ret.) picking up trash inside (everything we have said has been true and we have found videos such as this one).
Please Share the Link Below:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/SFvEIDdtkiY
July 7th, 2024
Chris was discharged from the hospital and is resting and recovering post-surgery. These are the invisible wounds of combat, that affect Chris daily. Thank you for your prayers.
July 4th, 2024
Medical update:
Today as you celebrate your freedom on this 4th of July, 2024, take a moment to remember those whose freedom is oppressed, like my husband Capt. Chris Kuehne, USMC (Ret.). For the past 3 plus years we have witnessed and experienced the unthinkable. Our original plans for today were to take my husband Chris to turn himself into Federal Prison. Last Friday he became very sick and we had to take him to the ER. Chris blacked out at the hospital, and he was discharged late that night. The following day he was worse and we had to take him back to the ER. Chris had a health issue that required surgery. This health issue was unforeseen and is directly related to combat injuries in Iraq. He is still being treated and is hospitalized.
Media update:
Please follow @realJoeHoft - Joe Hoft Show (link):
https://joehoft.com/exclusive-the-fbi-raided-retired-captain-chris-kuehnes-home-the-next-day-this-jan-6-victims-family-changed-forever/
Please follow @GatewayPundit - Gateway Pundit (link):
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/20-years-ago-this-week-ronald-reagan-was/
May God Bless You and God Bless the United States of America!
June 26th, 2024
In 2004, 2nd Lt. Kuehne verbally commanded the 21-Gun Salute at President Ronald Reagan's funeral. Listen here (Chris can be heard saying "Gun 1 stand-by fire, Gun 2 stand-by fire, Gun 3 stand-by fire, Gun 4 stand-by fire"):
Please Share the Link Below:
June 12th, 2024
Thank you God for placing special people in our lives, and thank you to everyone (mentioned and unmentioned) who has been connected to us in some way, words cannot describe our gratitude for your love, prayers, and support. It has been over 3 1/2 years and we are still going through this.
Please follow and support the following:
Cassandra MacDonald - @gatewaypundit
Gateway Pundit - @gatewaypundit
Jim Hoft and the Gateway Pundit - @gatewaypundit
Joe Hoft - Joe Hoft Show - @realJoeHoft
Kara McKinney - OAN - Tipping Point
Kash Patel - KashFoundation - thekashfoundation.com
Patriot Freedom Project - @realpfp
Prisoner's Record - (Telegram) - @ThePrisonersRecord
Professors Record - (Telegram) - @TheProfessorsrecord
StopHate - Stophate.com
May God Bless You and the United States of America!!!
March 2nd, 2024
March 2nd, 2024
Please follow @GatewayPundit
March 02, 2024
On Friday, February 23, 2024, my husband was sentenced to 75 days in prison, 60 days of home detention, 2 years of probation, and $2000 in restitution. Chris is still going through a civil lawsuit filed against him. This has been a very difficult time for us as you can imagine. We thank you for your love, prayers, and support! We could not get through this without you! May God Bless You and May God Bless America. I will try to keep you updated.
Link to Gateway Pundit article posted on February 24, 2024 : EXCLUSIVE: HEARTBREAKING VIDEO of 4-Year Old Boy Crying for His Daddy as Armed FBI Goons Raid Home of Decorated Veteran and Point Lasers at His Wife and Son Following Jan. 6 – His Wife Miscarried the Next Day… Please Donate to This Family in Need Today!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/exclusive-heartbreaking-video-4-year-old-boy-crying/
Link to Gateway Pundit article posted on February 26, 2024: ICYMI: Chris Wray’s FBI Forced a Young Mother to Stand Outside Barefoot with Her 4-Yr-Old Boy in His Pajamas in 12° Weather While They Ransacked Her Home – She Lost Her Baby the Next Day
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/icymi-chris-wrays-fbi-forced-young-mother-stand/
Thank you so much for your prayers, love, and support!
The Kuehne Family.
March 13th, 2022
Update #3 Continued.
May 02, 2022
(7.) Court - Chris had a status update scheduled for May 06, 2022. The case continues to be delayed and the next status update is scheduled for June 26, 2022, at 1000. Thank you for your prayers and support! May God Bless You, Your Families, Friends, and the United States of America!
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update #3
March 13, 2022, 6:15 pm
1. We thank God for touching your heart and trusting that your hard-earned money is helping us with this legal battle.
2. Thank you to Anonymous donors, those who leave your names, prayers, and messages. We are so incredibly grateful for all of you and your families!
3. Speaking of family, Chris has lost his relationship with his family. So, your messages of support mean so much to all of us.
4. We also received messages inquiring why our campaign isn't doing as well. This is our second campaign the first one was set up in March 2021, an article was published and that same day the news cycle changed and our account was subsequently disabled. In November 2021, an early preview of 'Capitol Punishment' was played at Godspeak Calvary Chapel, unknown to us our story was in the movie. It was then that we decided to create a new GiveSendGo account in November 2021. On February 11th, 2022 The Gateway Pundit published an update and the next day the GiveSendGo website was hacked. In addition, I think there are a lot of campaigns. There are many people who need help and sadly some who will exploit such a situation. We have trusted God and believe he will provide us with everything we need. He has and is working through you, your families, friends, and everyone who learns of this situation.
5. If you got to "PRAY NOW" it sends me an email and I can respond to you, if interested you can use my P.O. Box 968 - Queen Creek, AZ 85142.
6. The 'heart feature - located in recent donations' does not work on the GiveSendGo website. I click and click and it doesn't show. I love hearts and am sad it is broken.
7. Court - Chris had a status update on March 02, 2022, the case continues to be delayed and the next status update is May 06, 2022.
8. I will leave off on the number that represents infinity. We could not do this without you. You will never know how much you mean to us! We thank you and love you with all of our hearts. May God Bless You/Your Family/Friends and The United States of America.
P.S. I apologize in advance for any grammatical errors.
February 26th, 2022
Tipping Point - Annette Kuehne - The Democrat Machine and Its Voiceless Victims (bitchute.com)
***I did my first interview (3:48 Mark) ...This whole situation has shattered me, it made me think of all of you and the many Americans who do not yet know what we are going through. I am incredibly grateful for your prayers as they are powerful and the financial support that many of you were able to help us with, in support of Chris. The truth must be revealed. I ask for one more thing, that you share our situation.
May God Bless you/your families, and this beautiful country we call home.
Thank you from all of my heart.
November 25th, 2021
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.