Supporting Kristen and Abby in the Wake of Loss

Raised:
USD $9,955
Campaign funds will be received by Kristen Dill
It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of Josh Dill’s passing on December 4, 2024. Josh, a devoted husband to Kristen and loving father to Abby, lost a long and courageous battle with depression. His struggle was not hidden; Josh fought valiantly to overcome the darkness, and while his loss is devastating, we are holding on to the comfort of his faith and the legacy he leaves behind.
In a journal entry dated July 17, 2016, Josh shared his deepest hope: “My mission is to give hope and be a light in the darkness to those suffering from depression.” Those words now serve as a beacon of his enduring legacy. While his final act will not define him, we are choosing to focus on the good God can bring from this pain, transforming sorrow into hope for others.
Kristen and Abby now face immense challenges as they navigate this heartbreaking chapter of their lives. Over the past eight months, Kristen has been the sole provider for the family, which has placed significant financial strain on her. She has moved in with her parents and plans to sell their family home. Funds from this campaign will help cover:
• Funeral expenses.
• Therapy and counseling for both Kristen and Abby.
• Time off work for Kristen to grieve and begin healing.
• Special moments and adventures for Abby, allowing her to create joyful memories during this incredibly difficult time.
• Begin building a college and future savings fund for Abby.
Your support, whether through a donation, sharing this campaign, or lifting them up in prayer, means the world to Kristen and Abby. Every act of kindness is a reminder that they are not alone and that love and hope can shine even in the darkest of moments.
If you or someone you love is struggling with depression or mental illness, please seek help. Josh’s wish was to be a light to others facing similar battles, and honoring his memory means holding on to hope and choosing life.
Thank you for your generosity, compassion, and prayers. Together, we can help Kristen and Abby take the next steps forward with the support they need.
December 17th, 2024
I am completely blown away by the generosity you all have shown! Thank you....
Abby and I are living with my parents, and we have been surrounded by love, prayers, support, and so many offers of help in so many ways. Her teachers from school even came to the house to see her and bring her a basket of love from the school staff!
Prayer Requests:
1) Abby is being so incredibly brave and going back to school for most of the day, and is blessed by so many teachers and counselors who love the Lord. Please pray for her heart - that God will comfort her and be tangible to her while I am not there to hold her hand.
2) Please pray that I will have the strength and endurance to complete the mountain of tasks and phone calls ahead of me - updating all of the accounts that are involved with adulting "successfully."
3) Evenings are everyone in our home. We are experiencing triggers throughout the day and somehow manage them (only with God), but at night when the sun goes down and our stamina has waned, the emotions bubble to the surface in all of our minds and hearts. Please pray that God will wrap us in His arms, comfort us deeply, and give us peace beyond all understanding.
4) Our kitties Gunner and Gary are healing from their laser declaw procedure - please pray that they heal efficiently and have decreased pain throughout their recovery. We are looking forward to no more destroyed furniture and a long life of tons of biscuits being made wherever they want!
Thank you all, again, for your love and support. Abby is learning what a village feels like, and it's a beautiful gift. Thank you for being the tangible hands and feet of Jesus in this nightmare scenario. He is good ALL the time... even now.
With love, Kristen
