Krista in Honduras!

Thank you for visiting this page! My name is Krista Andersen and I am from Houston, TX. I am excited to be working toward being a career missionary in Latin America, and hope to share the gospel through the realms of environmental stewardship, agriculture, and children's ministry. I studied Environmental Engineering in college, and graduated in May of 2023. Since then, I have spent the past year in Florida as a graduate student intern at ECHO Global Farm, which is a Christian organization that provides sustainable farming options and network connections for tropical small-scale farmers around the world. During this time, my eyes have been opened to the wonderful world of agriculture and the importance of food security!

Now that the internship is ending, I hope to serve in Honduras during June this summer of 2024. These few weeks will include assisting with hosting U.S.-based short-term mission groups at a construction ministry, living and working on a Christian-owned small-scale farm, helping with children's Bible study activities, and participating in a women's ministry. This will be my first step to living long-term in Latin America, which is the place that God has given me a passion and love for!

The $1,750 raised here will go to paying for my flights and food while I am living there. Please pray for the people of Honduras and for me to serve them well according to God's will! Thank you!

If you would like to receive a regular email newsletter during my time there, please email me at KristaAndersEn19@gmail.com!