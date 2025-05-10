Campaign Image

Brain injury foreclosure and repossession

Goal:

 USD $6,500

Raised:

 USD $215

Campaign created by KRISSY SLAWINSKI

Campaign funds will be received by KRISSY SLAWINSKI

My name is Krissy, and I’m in the middle of the most devastating crisis of my life.


I suffered a brain injury last year that severely impacted my memory, focus, and ability to function day-to-day.


Then I lost my Social Security Disability income after unknowingly earning slightly above the limit—and everything has fallen apart since.


I’m currently:


Facing foreclosure


Under threat of an HOA lien


Struggling to afford basic necessities


And just recently, my car was repossessed I had made a payment in March but I owed a few months before that I did not think they could even do this. I just needed one more month or two.



On top of this, I’m trying to care for my 16-year-old cat, Meatball, who has been my emotional support and best friend through everything. He’s suffering too.


I’ve tried every agency, every program, every number I could call—but nothing has come through. My cognitive challenges from the brain injury make it even harder to keep up with paperwork and deadlines. I feel like I’m slipping through the cracks.


I have no way to get to my part-time job without my car and I'm afraid I'm going to lose that if someone doesn't help me soon or miracle doesn't happen.


I just need help to survive the next few months until I receive settlement money and get regular income again w ssdi



This fundraiser will help me cover:


Mortgage/rent and HOA bills


Getting my car back


Food, utilities, and pet car



Anything helps. Even a small donation or sharing this means the world right now. I just want to feel seen—and to make it through this storm.


Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

—Krissy & Meatball

Updates

Update #2

May 15th, 2025

The amount to get my car out of repossession went up now its 1784 😩 if i dont pay and pick up by may 29 it will be auctioned. Why is it not stopping?!? One thing after another. I am greatful for the help I have recieved  so far.  

Update #1

May 13th, 2025

I wanted to say how much I appreciate everyone's help so far. I also had someone donate to me through cash app and I'm so grateful. I'm still about 1100 short to get my car back unfortunately. I have had to ask for a ride to work through people on next door app. But I don't know how much longer I can keep doing this. Very afraid 

Pray for us.

