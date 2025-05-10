Brain injury foreclosure and repossession

My name is Krissy, and I’m in the middle of the most devastating crisis of my life.





I suffered a brain injury last year that severely impacted my memory, focus, and ability to function day-to-day.





Then I lost my Social Security Disability income after unknowingly earning slightly above the limit—and everything has fallen apart since.





I’m currently:





Facing foreclosure





Under threat of an HOA lien





Struggling to afford basic necessities





And just recently, my car was repossessed I had made a payment in March but I owed a few months before that I did not think they could even do this. I just needed one more month or two.









On top of this, I’m trying to care for my 16-year-old cat, Meatball, who has been my emotional support and best friend through everything. He’s suffering too.





I’ve tried every agency, every program, every number I could call—but nothing has come through. My cognitive challenges from the brain injury make it even harder to keep up with paperwork and deadlines. I feel like I’m slipping through the cracks.





I have no way to get to my part-time job without my car and I'm afraid I'm going to lose that if someone doesn't help me soon or miracle doesn't happen.





I just need help to survive the next few months until I receive settlement money and get regular income again w ssdi









This fundraiser will help me cover:





Mortgage/rent and HOA bills





Getting my car back





Food, utilities, and pet car









Anything helps. Even a small donation or sharing this means the world right now. I just want to feel seen—and to make it through this storm.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

—Krissy & Meatball