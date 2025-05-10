Brain injury foreclosure and repossession

Goal:
My name is Krissy, and I’m in the middle of the most devastating crisis of my life.
I suffered a brain injury last year that severely impacted my memory, focus, and ability to function day-to-day.
Then I lost my Social Security Disability income after unknowingly earning slightly above the limit—and everything has fallen apart since.
I’m currently:
Facing foreclosure
Under threat of an HOA lien
Struggling to afford basic necessities
And just recently, my car was repossessed I had made a payment in March but I owed a few months before that I did not think they could even do this. I just needed one more month or two.
On top of this, I’m trying to care for my 16-year-old cat, Meatball, who has been my emotional support and best friend through everything. He’s suffering too.
I’ve tried every agency, every program, every number I could call—but nothing has come through. My cognitive challenges from the brain injury make it even harder to keep up with paperwork and deadlines. I feel like I’m slipping through the cracks.
I have no way to get to my part-time job without my car and I'm afraid I'm going to lose that if someone doesn't help me soon or miracle doesn't happen.
I just need help to survive the next few months until I receive settlement money and get regular income again w ssdi
This fundraiser will help me cover:
Mortgage/rent and HOA bills
Getting my car back
Food, utilities, and pet car
Anything helps. Even a small donation or sharing this means the world right now. I just want to feel seen—and to make it through this storm.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
—Krissy & Meatball
🙏🙏🙏🙏
I hope you will find solutions fast. I wish I could help you more, but it's difficult for me too at the moment. Sending much love to you and your cat. I will think a lot about you and send you good energy. Stay strong, everything will be ok.
Prayers for you
May 15th, 2025
The amount to get my car out of repossession went up now its 1784 😩 if i dont pay and pick up by may 29 it will be auctioned. Why is it not stopping?!? One thing after another. I am greatful for the help I have recieved so far.
May 13th, 2025
I wanted to say how much I appreciate everyone's help so far. I also had someone donate to me through cash app and I'm so grateful. I'm still about 1100 short to get my car back unfortunately. I have had to ask for a ride to work through people on next door app. But I don't know how much longer I can keep doing this. Very afraid
Pray for us.
