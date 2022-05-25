Supporting the Kressin Family

Raised:
USD $33,894
Campaign funds will be received by Skyler Kressin
The Kressin family lost their beautiful son John Ambrose yesterday after a tragic accident. Sweet John was only four years old and loved so much by his family and friends. We are raising money to help them cover funeral and unexpected costs. Please help his parents and five siblings during this incredibly difficult time. Prayers appreciated for his mother Lauren especially, as she is only weeks away from giving birth to her 7th child. Thank you so much.
