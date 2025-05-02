Emergency Support for the Kramer Family of 14

The Kramer Family needs our help! They are a single-income family of 14 with 12 children that love and serve Yah. Yes, they are a BIG family!

During the recent storms, a huge tree fell next to their home, smashing their family passenger van, crushing and totaling it. This was a huge blow to the Kramer family who depend on their passenger van not only to transport their 12 children from place to place, but also utilize their van for work purposes.

Since the incident, they have not been able to go on outings together as a family and they don’t know how they are going to be able to transport their 12 children to and from wherever they need to go!

The Kramer family had recently replaced the transmission and had extensive work done on their older passenger van making it very reliable, but now those efforts are lost. Because the van was an older model passenger van, their insurance company is only paying what the van is currently worth and not the replacement value for a reliable passenger van. With the amount the insurance company is paying they can not afford to buy a good, reliable working passenger van. So this is why they need our help!

Glen Kramer works full time and Miriam Kramer stays home to take care of their large family of 12 children. Their income is very limited. They have very little savings and are often month to month on bills. Not having their van has affected Glen’s ability to work. They currently only have one working vehicle, an old truck that Glen is using to pull his utility trailer with, but his truck is prone to break down and not very reliable at all.

We are asking for your help and support for this large family to get them back on the road in a reliable passenger van and back on their feet again, where they can feel confident and provide for their family.

We are hoping to raise atleast $20,000 for them to add to the small amount the insurance company is giving them so they can buy a pre-owned passenger van with low miles that will last their family for years to come.

100% of your donations go directly to the Kramer Family through Give Send Go.

Please open your heart and help this family and their children after this unfortunate incident and give what you can and please share this with your friends and family. Let’s pull together to help this family in need!❤️ Blessings and Thank You!!!