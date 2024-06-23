Support Kory Yeshua

Goal:
USD $70,000
Raised:
USD $56,395
Campaign funds will be received by Lucero Robinson
Dear Friends and Family,
As some of you may know, I have been battling a severe case of Crohn's Disease. Recently, my condition has taken a turn for the worse, causing me excruciating pain and leading me to the emergency room, where I have been for the past four days. After extensive testing, I was transferred to a specialized hospital that focuses on cases like mine.
The medical team here has informed me that I will likely need major surgery on my intestines, along with a minor surgery and other procedures. The doctors are taking a cautious approach, carefully monitoring my condition every step of the way. Unfortunately, this means I will be unable to work for several weeks or even months. As the sole provider for my household, which includes my loving wife and our three beautiful daughters, this situation has put a tremendous strain on our family.
We humbly ask for your support during this difficult time. Any donation, no matter how small, will help cover our expenses and provide some relief for my family. Your generosity will make a significant difference in our lives.
Additionally, your prayers and positive thoughts are deeply appreciated. We firmly believe in the power of God and the strength that comes from a supportive community. Thank you for your love, support, and kindness. God bless you all.
With gratitude,
Kory
Thanks for your IG posts. I also have 3 daughters. I hope you can get the healthcare you need.
Sending love and light
God be with you all and protect you from all evil
Sending prayers and love and light. I hope you feel better soon.
Thank you for taking the lead on this
I hope your body will heal. This is a difficult disease. Love to your beautiful family and for your recovery.
Prayers for a speedy recovery.
I’m so sorry!! I agree 100 % with you thank you for serving our country!!
Prayed for you brother and will continue to pray! I know through Christ all things are possible and I pray His will be done and let it all be to His Glory. Amen!
Get well soon !
Get well soon. God bless you.
I’m honored to help in times of need for such a great man. God bless you and your family. Thank you for all you do. It does not go unnoticed…
Strength and healing
