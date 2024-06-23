Campaign Image

Support Kory Yeshua

Goal:

 USD $70,000

Raised:

 USD $56,395

Dear Friends and Family,

As some of you may know, I have been battling a severe case of Crohn's Disease. Recently, my condition has taken a turn for the worse, causing me excruciating pain and leading me to the emergency room, where I have been for the past four days. After extensive testing, I was transferred to a specialized hospital that focuses on cases like mine.

The medical team here has informed me that I will likely need major surgery on my intestines, along with a minor surgery and other procedures. The doctors are taking a cautious approach, carefully monitoring my condition every step of the way. Unfortunately, this means I will be unable to work for several weeks or even months. As the sole provider for my household, which includes my loving wife and our three beautiful daughters, this situation has put a tremendous strain on our family.

We humbly ask for your support during this difficult time. Any donation, no matter how small, will help cover our expenses and provide some relief for my family. Your generosity will make a significant difference in our lives.

Additionally, your prayers and positive thoughts are deeply appreciated. We firmly believe in the power of God and the strength that comes from a supportive community. Thank you for your love, support, and kindness. God bless you all.


With gratitude,  

Kory 



Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 29.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 18.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 13.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 34.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 11.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thanks for your IG posts. I also have 3 daughters. I hope you can get the healthcare you need.

Donna Case
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and light

Amy Martinek
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God be with you all and protect you from all evil

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending prayers and love and light. I hope you feel better soon.

Stcollision
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for taking the lead on this

Rachel
$ 17.00 USD
4 months ago

I hope your body will heal. This is a difficult disease. Love to your beautiful family and for your recovery.

Jenn Larson
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers for a speedy recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

I’m so sorry!! I agree 100 % with you thank you for serving our country!!

Lynn Matthews
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayed for you brother and will continue to pray! I know through Christ all things are possible and I pray His will be done and let it all be to His Glory. Amen!

Agnes
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Get well soon !

Leigh Van Pelt
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Get well soon. God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
6 months ago

I’m honored to help in times of need for such a great man. God bless you and your family. Thank you for all you do. It does not go unnoticed…

Phil two three foundation
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Strength and healing

