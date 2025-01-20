Supporting the Kooiman Family

On a cold Saturday afternoon in Red Deer, Alberta, the Kooiman’s were enjoying a cozy fire in their home as they always do. Around 2:15 they started to smell an unusual strong odour of smoke, eventually realizing their homes attic had caught fire.





As they approached outside they glanced at their home which was in flames. Thankfully & by the grace of God they all made it out safe. Their only home as they knew it continued to burn for hours, eventually taking everything but the clothes on their backs.





This fundraiser is to help this beautiful family get back on their feet, giving them shelter, food, transportation, clothes and hygiene essentials.





Any donations would be much appreciated!

God bless!







