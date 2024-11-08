Campaign Image

Supporting the Komonchaks

Goal:

 USD $8,100

Raised:

 USD $4,401

Campaign created by Brynne Komonchak

Campaign funds will be received by Brynne Komonchak

Supporting the Komonchaks

UPDATE: FIRST A HUGE THANK-YOUFOR THE SUPPORT SO FAR. ALMOST ALL THESE ARE COMING ACROSS AS "ANONYMOUS" SO THANK YOU.

Good news: We are closing in on a new job for Andy here in Atlanta after hundreds of applications and numerous interviews. So pray,  send vibes or juju, do a dance, cross everything. Also, with some lucky additional side gig money we were able to pay December. 

Bad news: Even with extended unemployment benefits, we are still needing to pay January rent and keep up with extra expenses for the kids due in January. Because we have been behind the past two months, their grace period is shorter. Again, anything helps, which we know can be tight this time of year. Thank-you. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 203.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 565.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 580.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 683.00 USD
1 month ago

Dick Lauder
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Cara Serber
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all you do in standing up for the lgbtq+ community. You are amazing! Prayers for you and your family during all this!

Whitney
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Ann Shipman
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps!

The Dunns
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Rachel Baker
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

The Snells
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for you during this difficult time.

Kamals
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Love y’all

Maribeth Stickel
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Elisa
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Vonda Bowling
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Miss you Brynne!

Anonymous Giver
$ 410.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Charles Barry
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo