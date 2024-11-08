Supporting the Komonchaks

Goal:
USD $8,100
Raised:
USD $4,401
Campaign funds will be received by Brynne Komonchak
UPDATE: FIRST A HUGE THANK-YOUFOR THE SUPPORT SO FAR. ALMOST ALL THESE ARE COMING ACROSS AS "ANONYMOUS" SO THANK YOU.
Good news: We are closing in on a new job for Andy here in Atlanta after hundreds of applications and numerous interviews. So pray, send vibes or juju, do a dance, cross everything. Also, with some lucky additional side gig money we were able to pay December.
Bad news: Even with extended unemployment benefits, we are still needing to pay January rent and keep up with extra expenses for the kids due in January. Because we have been behind the past two months, their grace period is shorter. Again, anything helps, which we know can be tight this time of year. Thank-you.
Thank you for all you do in standing up for the lgbtq+ community. You are amazing! Prayers for you and your family during all this!
Hope this helps!
We are praying for you during this difficult time.
Love y’all
Miss you Brynne!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.