TeenPact Supporting Kolton and Kiyah

Kolton (17) and Kiyah (14) are students who have given their lives to Christ. With the ever changing culture it is necessary for these students to be trained in leadership and politics from a Christian worldview. TeenPact offers an opportunity to submerge themselves into a learning experience that will teach them how to do this. TeenPact is a dynamic leadership experience that gives students the ability to have a hands-on workshop at the Texas State Capitol in Austin.

"TeenPact seeks to inspire youth in their relationship with Christ and train them to understand the political process, value their liberty, defend the Christian faith, and engage the culture around them."

Kolton and Kiyah are planning to attend the four day workshop, the communication workshop, and stay at the camp to get a full experience of the programs. We are asking for donations to make this happen and would be so grateful for any donation!