Medical Expenses for Kolleen Sarns

Our very good friend, Kolleen Sarns is suffering from 4th stage kidney failure and is in desperate need of a new kidney to survive. While she does have good insurance, there are so many uncovered expenses in a situation like this which she needs help. In home dialysis being just the start. Kolleen is well known in the musical world in and around Chicago. She has played her bassoon in many area orchestras and bands. However, most of you have seen her with her bag pipes as she has played in innumerable parades and competitions. If you live in the far western suburbs, you have even seen her in area watering holes especially on St. Pat's Day! Kolleen is far too humble to ask for help so her friends are doing it for her. Come on! Let's all pitch in and help a wonderful young woman out!