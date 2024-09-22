Medical Expenses for Kolleen Sarns

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $1,175
Campaign funds will be received by Kolleen Sarns
Our very good friend, Kolleen Sarns is suffering from 4th stage kidney failure and is in desperate need of a new kidney to survive. While she does have good insurance, there are so many uncovered expenses in a situation like this which she needs help. In home dialysis being just the start. Kolleen is well known in the musical world in and around Chicago. She has played her bassoon in many area orchestras and bands. However, most of you have seen her with her bag pipes as she has played in innumerable parades and competitions. If you live in the far western suburbs, you have even seen her in area watering holes especially on St. Pat's Day! Kolleen is far too humble to ask for help so her friends are doing it for her. Come on! Let's all pitch in and help a wonderful young woman out!
I am thinking about you and praying that you find a donor soon.
We love you Kolleen and Greg!!
Praying for you every day. Love you kolleen.
Love you so much kolleen. Praying for you everyday you are always In my heart. I am always here for you.
You’re my thoughts.
A little something for, you Kolleen, the best person, amazing friend, and work associate anyone could hope to know!! Danny V
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.