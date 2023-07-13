Campaign Image

Knights on wheels

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $19,505

Campaign created by Susie Knight

Campaign funds will be received by Susie Knight

Dear Family & Friends,
You might have heard that we are fundraising to purchase a Wheelchair Accessible Van. This cause is very important to us because Mark and I are both wheelchair dependent.
A couple years ago Mark went through emergency surgery and is no longer able to drive on his own. With both of us having health issues that restrict our movements and the ability to continue, on a daily basis, to deconstruct and construct our wheelchairs we are looking forward to obtaining a Wheelchair Accessible Van so we can continue to be independent and mobile as a family without having to worry about how to fit two chairs, two adults and one growing teenage boy into our tiny, yet valuable to us, transportation.
I’m encouraged by the support we have already received through the process, but we still need help in reaching our fundraising goal of $50,000.
We would be blessed if you would you be willing to contribute to our fundraiser? A gift of any amount would mean the world to us.
It would also mean a lot if you could share our fundraiser link. The more exposure we get, the faster we can reach our goal.
With love/Sincerely,
Mark and Susie 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Vance

Anonymous Giver
$ 900.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Blessings to you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

We love you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

May God bless you and your family abundantly! He is Jehovah Jireh! We love you! 💗🙏🏼😁

Blair
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Vanessa Barnes
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

God Bless You and your family 🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

May God be glorified through this campaign! Lord bless you both!

Caren DL
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Ben
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

family-- MY, TY, MS

Anonymous Giver
$ 1200.00 USD
1 year ago

Refund

Jake
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you both

