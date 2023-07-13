Knights on wheels

Dear Family & Friends,



You might have heard that we are fundraising to purchase a Wheelchair Accessible Van. This cause is very important to us because Mark and I are both wheelchair dependent.

A couple years ago Mark went through emergency surgery and is no longer able to drive on his own. With both of us having health issues that restrict our movements and the ability to continue, on a daily basis, to deconstruct and construct our wheelchairs we are looking forward to obtaining a Wheelchair Accessible Van so we can continue to be independent and mobile as a family without having to worry about how to fit two chairs, two adults and one growing teenage boy into our tiny, yet valuable to us, transportation.

I’m encouraged by the support we have already received through the process, but we still need help in reaching our fundraising goal of $50,000.

We would be blessed if you would you be willing to contribute to our fundraiser? A gift of any amount would mean the world to us.

To donate, simply click the link to our fundraiser below:

www.givesendgo.com/knightsonwheels

It would also mean a lot if you could share our fundraiser link. The more exposure we get, the faster we can reach our goal.

With love/Sincerely,

Mark and Susie



